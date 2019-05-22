Logan Banner
LOGAN - The Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority recently took delivery of two 2018 Dodge Promaster ambulances to replace two 2013 model units with more than 250,000 miles on each.
The units were purchased with partial funding from the Fire and Ambulance Levy funds, and were in service as of Wednesday.
The units will be assigned to the Man and Chapmanville LEASA stations.
The Dodge ambulances are new to West Virginia, with Logan County being the second agency in the state to purchase the Promasters, which were manufactured by FR Conversions in Westminster, Maryland.