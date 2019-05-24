CHAPMANVILLE - The Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority (LEASA) held its 40th annual corporate dinner Monday evening at the Logan Country Club in Chapmanville.
Since the agency's beginning in 1979, the banquet-style event has been held every year as a way to celebrate and award the achievements of agency employees - along with their corporate meeting. Awards given out include paramedic of the year, EMT of the year and volunteer of the year, along with some that are named after LEASA founding board members - the Wayne Scaggs Award for volunteerism, the John Haddox Award for growth and the Paul E. Hale Contribution Award.
"These are awards are named after our founding board members who exhibited particular outstanding characters and so we try to pick somebody each year that maintains that high standard of excellence, and we named those awards after those founding board members," said LEASA Executive Director Roger Bryant.
Those awarded at Monday evening's dinner were:
n Paramedic of the year - Robert "Strikie" Lewis
n EMT of the year - Brad Furrow
n Wayne Scaggs Award for Volunteerism - Martha and Leon Nichols
n John Haddox Award for Growth - Daniel Vance
n Paul E. Hale Contribution Award - Cindy Adams
George Mathis was also given an award for being the longest standing board member of LEASA.
Bryant said that although these five were chosen for awards, the entire agency is worthy.
"These folks have a tough job and actually, we could have picked any one of our people because they all do a good job out there, we think, every day," Bryant said. "But it gets down to splitting hairs sometimes and making that selection gets really tough and sometimes, it gets down to something as trivial as somebody does better paperwork than somebody else or something like that. We've got a lot of people we think are special that we think we could give awards to."
