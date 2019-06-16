In honor of Flag Day, the American Legion Post 19 of Logan, with the help of the local Boy Scouts, held its annual flag-retiring ceremony at Shawnee Island on Friday.
- Dylan Vidovich/Logan Banner
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: June 16, 2019 @ 5:48 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.