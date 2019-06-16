0616_flag_21836.jpg

In honor of Flag Day, the American Legion Post 19 of Logan, with the help of the local Boy Scouts, held its annual flag-retiring ceremony at Shawnee Island on Friday.

- Dylan Vidovich/Logan Banner

