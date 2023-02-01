Legislation that would approve an air permit fee structure different from what West Virginia environmental regulators had sought has made progress toward passage.
The House Energy and Manufacturing Committee signed off on the modification to a proposed change to a legislative rule governing air quality operating permits last week.
The modification now before the House Judiciary Committee clarifies the annual base fee for sources required to obtain an operating permit under Title V of the federal Clean Air Act is $5,000.
Department of Environmental Protection General Counsel Jason Wandling recalled to the Energy and Manufacturing Committee last week the agency had submitted a rule proposal that created a graduated scale for permit fees introducing varying rates into the future.
“The way we fund this program is traditionally through fees for emissions,” Wandling explained. “So if you have a power plant and you emit 200 tons of X pollutant, then you wind up paying Y dollars for that pollutant.”
Wandling said the DEP wanted to design a program that “spread the pain” of fee revenue over more permittees, noting that 10 entities pay 60% of the fees.
But Wandling recalled that the Joint Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee disagreed with the agency’s approach.
“There’s an acknowledgment that in the future, we’ll come back to this issue, but for now, it’s put to bed,” Wandling said, adding the $5,000 base fee will be “sufficient” to ensure the DEP’s Division of Air Quality is fully funded.
The DEP couldn’t achieve consensus in negotiations with power plants, power companies and environmental advocacy groups, Wandling said.
“There was no consensus on how to translate the current amount of money the [Division of Air Quality] gets into a way that would spread that over more sources,” Wandling said.
Wandling said the proposed rule is almost revenue-neutral, changing the way the agency receives money into its air quality funding accounts rather than raising more agency funding.
A legislative rule update is needed to preserve West Virginia’s primary enforcement authority under Environmental Protection Agency oversight, committee counsel Robert Akers noted to the panel.
The Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee reviews and approves state agencies’ legislative rules.
Any major source that has actual or potential emissions at or above 100 tons per year for any federally defined air pollutant must obtain a Title V permit.
Reported emissions from large industrial sources in West Virginia increased by 13%, from 67 million metric tons in 2020 to 76 million metric tons in 2021, according to EPA data released last year.
The EPA attributed the nationwide rise to growth in economic activity following the economic slowdown and previous decrease in emissions due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
As they were nationwide, power plants were the largest stationary source of greenhouse gas emissions in West Virginia.
West Virginia’s highest-emitting source was the American Electric Power-controlled John Amos Plant in Putnam County, which emitted over 11.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, the number of metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions with the same global warming potential as one metric ton of another greenhouse gas.
The next-highest emitting sources were the FirstEnergy-controlled Harrison Power Station in Harrison County (10.9 million metric tons), the Energy Harbor-controlled Pleasants Power Station in Pleasants County (7.4 million), the American Electric Power-controlled Mountaineer Plant in Mason County (6.7 million), the Dominion Energy-controlled Mount Storm Power Station in Grant County (5.3 million), the FirstEnergy-controlled Fort Martin Power Station in Monongalia County (4.8 million) and the Longview Intermediate Holdings-controlled Longview Power Plant in Monongalia County (4.8 million).