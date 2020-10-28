The 2020 general election is now less than a week away, and voters in Logan County have the chance to make their choice in several key races this election cycle, including House of Delegates, State Senate, county commission and sheriff.
In the local sheriff race, Logan County voters will choose between former state trooper and current City of Logan Police Chief Paul “P.D.” Clemens (D) or current Logan County Sheriff’s Office Victim’s Advocate Chris Trent (R). The winner will replace incumbent Sonya M. Dingess Porter (R), who is not eligible for re-election due to term limits.
For Logan County Commission, voters will decide between businesswoman Diana Barnette (R), owner of Gatti’s Pizza, Fountain Place Cinema 8, Appalachian Outpost and Mining Repair Specialist Inc., or Dr. Ed White (D), a longtime Logan area optometrist and former Logan County Board of Education member who also serves on numerous other boards. The winner will replace retiring commissioner Willie Akers (D).
Logan County voters will also get to choose a new prosecuting attorney to replace incumbent John Bennett (D), who has chosen to retire after 12 years in the seat. Vying to succeed him are David Wandling (D), an assistant prosecuting attorney for the county, and Joe Spradling (I), a local attorney.
Logan County voters will also make a choice on several House of Delegates seats, depending on which district they reside in.
In the House District 24 race, which covers most of Logan County and part of Boone and Wyoming counties, two seats are up for grabs. Incumbent Tim Tomblin (D) is seeking re-election, and three other candidates — Susan Shelton Perry (D) of Logan, Jordan Bridges (R) of Logan and Margitta Mazzocchi (R) of Chapmanville — hope to become the district’s newest representative.
In the House District 22 race, which covers parts of Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Putnam counties, incumbents Zack Maynard (R) of Harts and Joe Jeffries (R) of Culloden are seeking re-election. Also vying for those two seats are Cecil Silva (D) of Morrisvale and Jeff Eldridge (D) of Alum Creek.
Part of Logan County will also help decide the House District 20 race, which covers Mingo County and part of Logan. Incumbent Nathan Brown (D) is seeking re-election against challenger Matthew Deskins (R).
In the West Virginia State Senate District 7 race, which covers Boone, Lincoln, Logan and parts of Mingo and Wayne counties, voters will be able to choose between Ralph Rodighiero (D) of Logan or Rupie Phillips (R) of Lorado.
Logan County voters will also play a role in deciding the race for U.S. House of Representatives District 3 between incumbent Carol Miller (R) or Hilary Turner (D), both of Huntington.
Early voting ends Saturday, Oct. 31. Logan County voters may cast an early ballot at the Logan County Commission building at 325 Stratton St. in Logan from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
All regular polling places will be open and ready for voters to vote in person beginning from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. CDC guidelines such as mask wearing and social distancing will be required at the polling places. Absentee ballots postmarked before or on that date will be counted.
Readers can visit www.loganbanner.com on election night for local results. Due to print deadlines, results will not be available for the Nov. 4 edition.