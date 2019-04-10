LOGAN - West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner recently visited Logan High School to award the Jennings Randolph Award to the school for successfully registering 100 percent of eligible seniors to vote.
The award is named after the late Jennings Randolph, who served the Mountain State as a U.S. senator from 1958 to 1985. Randolph was a staunch proponent of lowering the voting age from 21 to 18, introducing a bill to do so 11 times before the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was eventually passed in 1971.
The award is presented in two categories: gold level, in which 100 percent of eligible seniors at a school are registered to vote, and silver level, which means 85 percent are registered. Schools that are given a gold level award are personally presented a plaque by the Secretary of State's Office and lead students are given Student Ambassador certificates.
That's exactly what happened on Friday, April 5, when Warner visited the school and presented the plaque. Senior Cameron Adkins was recognized for his efforts in leading his class in registering to vote. Adkins also was recently named Honorary Secretary of State in February.
According to Warner, only about 20 high schools out of 239 in the state receive the Jennings Randolph Award. 2019 also marked the second consecutive year in which Logan High School registered 100 percent of seniors to vote.
"I'm really impressed," Warner said. "It's really neat the students being engaged that way. It's an honor for me to be here to recognize their achievement. I'm really proud to be here with the Logan Wildcats and seeing these students face-to-face and giving my thanks for their participation."
During the assembly, Warner also spoke to the students about a variety of other topics, including Russian attempts to sway voting trends via social media propaganda and the importance of the students' becoming even more involved by doing things like joining a campaign or running for office themselves.
The event was attended by several local officials, including Logan County Circuit Clerk Mark McGrew; Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti; Logan County Clerk John Turner; and Delegates Ralph Rodighiero (D-Logan) and Tim Tomblin (D-Logan).
