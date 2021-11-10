The Logan High School Beta Club racked up dozens of awards at the state Beta Convention held Nov. 3-4.
Logan High placed in 53 competition categories including academics, technology and arts. Twenty categories received a first-place recognition.
For the third year in a row, a Logan High School student was named state Beta president. Junior Raylee Sipple will begin her tenure of office July 1, 2022.
The LHS Beta Club awards are:
- AgriScience 10th Grade — 1st Place: Caitlyn White
- AgriScience 11th Grade — 1st Place: Luke Spurlock
- AgriScience 12th Grade — 1st Place: Kaylee Hensley
- AgriScience 9th Grade — 1st Place: Carter Neal
- Black and White Photography Division II — 3rd Place: Lainey Trent
- Color Photography Division I — 3rd Place: Madison Haugen
- Creative Writing Division I — 1st Place: Hillary Gore
- Creative Writing Division II — 3rd Place: Hannah Thompson
- Digital Art Division I — 2nd Place: Dalanee Hatcher
- Drawing Division II — 1st Place: Brooklyn White
- Engineering 3rd Place: Kolton Goldie, Jackson Akers, Jordan Hayes, Sam Adkins, Matthew Hutchinson
- Fiber Arts Division II — 2nd Place: Allie Burton
- Freshman Problem Solving — 1st Place: Kevin Chen and Nina Porter
- Jewelry Division I — 2nd Place: Taylor Noe
- Jewelry Division II — 3rd Place: Emma Elkins
- Language Arts 10th Grade -2nd Place: Joseph Canterbury
- Language Arts 12th Grade — 1st Place: Rebekah Mahone
- Language Arts 9th Grade — 2nd Place: Ashton McDonald
- Marketing & Communications — 3rd Place: Maggie Mahone, Caitlyn White, Suzannah Meade
- Math 10th Grade — 2nd Place: Maggie Mahone
- Math 11th Grade — 1st Place: Brenna Buskirk
- Math 12th Grade — 3rd Place: Brooke Ooten
- Math 9th Grade — 2nd Place: Robert Ilderton
- Mixed Media Division I — 1st Place: Dalanee Hatcher
- Onsite Drawing Division II — 2nd Place: Anthony Page Jr.
- Onsite Painting Division II — 3rd Place: Aiden Amick
- Painting Division I — 1st Place: Savannah Vannatter
- Painting Division II — 2nd Place: Brenna Buskirk
- Poetry Division I -2nd Place: Halle Crouse
- Poetry Division II — 1st Place: Brenna Buskirk
- Portfolio — 1st Place: Rosey Gillette, Chloe Bryant and Lainey Trent
- Quiz Bowl Oral Rounds — 2nd Place: Tristan Burgess, Will Stanley, Rylee Hensley, Rebekah Mahone
- Quiz Bowl Written Rounds — 3rd Place: Tristan Burgess, Will Stanley, Rylee Hensley, Rebekah Mahone
- Recyclable Art Division I — 3rd Place: Suzannah Meade
- Recyclable Art Division II — 2nd Place: Elizabeth Sheppard
- Robotics Showcase — 2nd Place: Mason Skidmore, Chase Hatfield, Carter Neal, Maggie Mahone, Eric Chen
- Science 10th Grade — 3rd Place: Eric Chen
- Science 12th Grade — 3rd Place: Ashton Abbott
- Service-Learning Showcase — 1st Place: Payton Butcher
- Social Studies 11th Grade — 2nd Place: Rylee Hensley
- Social Studies 12th Grade — 3rd Place: William Stanley III
- Social Studies 9th Grade — 3rd Place: Addyson Amick
- Spanish 10th Grade — 2nd Place: Mason Skidmore
- Spanish 11th Grade — 2nd Place: Mara Van Daff
- Spanish 12th Grade — 2nd Place: Jackson Akers
- Speech Division I — 2nd Place: Jacob France
- Speech Division II — 1st Place: Brooke Ooten
- Technology — 1st Place: Rosey Gillette
- 3D Design — 1st Place: Chase Hatfield and Aiden Amick
- 2D Design — 1st Place: Bobbi Bradshaw, Isabella Mark, Aiden Martin, Emilee Mullins
- Woodworking Division I — 1st Place: Jordan Preece-Nichols
- State Officer: President Raylee Sipple
- Campaign Skit — 1st Place: Allie Burton, Cortlyn Dean, Kaylee Hensley, Mara Van Daff.