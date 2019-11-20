CHARLESTON — Members of the Logan High School Beta Club traveled to the state Beta Convention in Charleston on Nov. 6-7, where they won numerous awards in nationally eligible competitions — both individually and as an entire school.
Notably, Logan High School student Luke Jeffrey was named West Virginia State Beta President, and the school as a whole was named as a National Beta School of Distinction and as a National Beta School of Merit. The awards include:
- First Place Speech Division 1: Brooke Ooten
- First Place Technology: Logan High School
- First Place Recyclable Art: Beth Sheppard
- First Place Agriscience Grade 10: Kaylee Hensley
- First Place Drawing Division 1: Brooklyn White
- First Place Spanish Grade 9: Riley Reed
- First Place Agriscience Grade 9: Luke Spurlock
- Second Place Portfolio: Logan High School (Katie Bojaski, Bryanna Marcum)
- Second Place Engineering: Logan High School (Dawson Beckett, Ethan Carter, Jordan Hayes, Braydon McClung)
- Second Place Campaign Skit: Logan High School (Emma Johnson, Cayde Bevino, Hailey May, Madison Finley, Savannah Fields, Brooke Ooten, Jaden Keith, Josh Hatfield, KJ Gertz)
- Third Place Group Talent: Logan High School (Faith Bannister, Josh Hatfield, KJ Gertz, Kalea Fleming, Kiara Ramey, Allison Hughes, Emma Johnson, Eli Jeffrey)
- Second Place Creative Writing Division II: Abby Ratliff
- Second Place Show Choir: Logan High School (Faith Bannister, KJ Gertz, Josh Hatfield, Allison Hughes, Hailey May, Madison Finley, Eli Jeffrey, Kalea Fleming, Kiara Ramey, Laila Williams, Emma Johnson, Caydence Bevino)
- Second Place Digital Art Division 1: Sarah Sparks
- Second Place Woodworking Division II: Devin Hatfield
- Second Place Social Studies 12th Grade: Dorian Keene
- Third Place Poetry Division 1: Brooke Ooten
- Third Place Black and White Photo Division II: Britney Brown
- Third Place Math Grade 11: Josh Hatfield
- Third Place Math Grade 9: Anthony Page Jr.
- Third Place Agriscience Grade 11: Savannah Fields
The three co-sponsors of the Logan High School Beta Club — Jason McPeak, Esther Shrum and Talia Blankenship — have also been awarded the John W. Harris Educator of Excellence award, which is given to Beta sponsors who are “committed to Beta Club growth.”
LHS was also one of three West Virginia high schools to be named a Grand Slam School, which is given to schools with clubs that reach over 100+ service hours per member.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196.