LOGAN — With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing schools in Logan County to open on a remote basis Tuesday, it was a first day unlike any other for the senior class of 2021. However, a group of parents wanted to make sure the first day for this year’s Logan High School seniors felt a little more “normal.”
Parents held a drive-through first day event Tuesday before remote classes officially started at 9 a.m. Logan High School senior students and/or parents could drive up, receive a Class of 2021 shirt and mask, an individual handwritten card to each student and get a free breakfast meal courtesy of McDonalds, Wendy’s and Tudor’s Biscuit World — along with milk and juice provided by Logan Regional Medical Center.
The event was held in the parking lot of the Abundant Life Worship Center on the east end of Stratton Street. Seniors began at Wendy’s and drove through downtown Logan, where they were greeted by signs with names and photos on the grass lot coming into town.
Kim Vinson, one of the parent organizers, said the idea was to give the seniors something to remember their last first day.
“We just wanted to give them some normalcy during this crazy time,” Vinson said. “For 12 years, they have gotten up the first day and gotten ready and went and met friends to take pictures and celebrate the first day. We wanted them to still be able to do that, but with some adjustments.”
Around 100 or so of the 150 Logan High School seniors showed up for the event, which came as a pleasant surprise to Vinson.
“I thought it was incredible,” Vinson said. “I never thought that many kids would get up and come, ever.”
Students were also given the option to briefly step out of their vehicles for a photo with the LHS Wildcat mascot, portrayed by Dianna Pack, mother of LHS senior Carlee Pack.
“I thought it was amazing,” Pack said. “I thought it was great to see the community pull together and give them something that they have not been able to experience so far with all the pandemic.”
The Logan County Board of Education voted on Aug. 19 to begin the 2020-2021 school year remotely instead of in-person — becoming one of the first county school districts to do so — after the state’s color-coded school re-entry map showed the county as the only one in the red at the time. Since then, Logan County has moved to orange and has remained at that level for about two weeks.
As of Tuesday, there were 530 cumulative cases of coronavirus recorded in Logan County. Of those, 130 are active, 366 have recovered and 34 have died.
Statewide, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported a cumulative total of 11,661 cases as of Tuesday, with 2,784 current active cases and 250 deaths. Over the previous 24 hours, 86 new cases had been received.