LOGAN — The Logan High School Homecoming will be Friday, Oct. 11. The Logan Wildcats will play the Scott Skyhawks in the annual football game beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Midelburg Island at the newly named Willis-Nisbit Stadium. The homecoming parade will take place at 2 p.m. with the lineup beginning at 1 p.m.
The parade will leave the Island and proceed through Main Street, Holland Lane and then it will turn down Stratton Street and back to the Island. Floats can be parked on the track at the football field for public viewing after the parade and at the football game.
Parade entry forms must be filled out and turned in to John E. Godby (Room B204) at Logan High by 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. All community organizations, clubs, churches, area schools and businesses are encouraged to participate. Wearing gold and blue is encouraged on Friday, Oct. 11, in support of the Logan Wildcats.