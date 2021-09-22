LOGAN — Logan High School junior Mara Van Daff wants to work for the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) someday. Over the summer, she attended a youth program in Virginia that could help her reach that goal.
From June 24 through July 2, Van Daff attended the FBI National Academy Associates Inc.’s 22nd session of their Youth Leadership Program in Quantico, Virginia. The program is held in cooperation with the FBI National Academy, the Society of Former Special Agents and FBI LEEDA.
Van Daff was one of 59 students from around the United States chosen to participate in this year’s program. The 16-year-old junior from Logan High School found the program while searching for ways that could help her achieve her goal of working for the FBI someday.
Van Daff contacted former Logan County Sheriff Sonya Porter, an FBINAA graduate herself who chairs the West Virginia chapter of the Youth Academy. Porter sits on a panel with three other members who select which student from the state goes to the Academy each year.
After a lengthy application process that included writing an essay, listing ways she is involved in the community, getting examined for proper physical fitness and appearing before a panel of judges, Van Daff was selected.
During her week in the program, Van Daff and her peers were subjected to values and lessons that focused on leadership, ethics, values and choices, juvenile crime, character matters, goal setting, bullying, ethical decision making, accountability, social media, financial responsibility and more.
Van Daff awoke around 4 a.m. each day to begin a rigorous workout session on the same track used by FBI agents in training. Throughout the day, she and her peers would explore the FBI Academy. Instructors who teach FBI agents would provide lessons on what agents go through in their training.
Van Daff also met gun trainers and got to shoot the same guns used by FBI agents, as well as the bomb squad, who gave a demonstration. After that, the students were given tours of several national monuments, including Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.
“I think it was probably the best experience I’ve ever had in my life,” Van Daff said. “Being around people that want to be in the same field as me and have the same goals as me, that was truly inspiring and amazing. Here in Logan County, you really don’t hear a lot of kids wanting to go into the FBI or the criminal justice system in general, so to be around all those people who wanted to do the same thing as me, and kids coming from all different kinds of backgrounds and all over the United States, that was so cool.
“I met people from Alaska, from Hawaii, from New York and Florida, like, there was someone from every single state, and that was so cool getting to see all these different cultural backgrounds come together with the same common factor between us all, which is that we wanted to go into the criminal justice system, and that was so cool,” Van Daff added. “All of us obviously had to fight for our spot to get there, so it just proved that their work ethic matched mine, and that was just amazing.”
Van Daff said she has wanted to pursue a career in the criminal justice system for awhile.
“Growing up, I watched a lot of ‘Law and Order: SVU’ and originally I wanted to be an SVU detective,” Van Daff quipped. “Then, as I got older, I did a little bit of research and they don’t really make a whole lot, and I’m not necessarily motivated by money, but I do need something that will support me financially, and so that’s why I want to go into the FBI. I feel like I could do better in the FBI instead of being a detective.”
Van Daff added that she hopes to work abroad for at least two years in either Mexico or Europe. After she graduates in 2023, she plans to take a trip to Europe just to travel it for about 35 days.
“I think I’ll get a feel of which city I’ll want to work abroad in whenever I do go into the FBI,” Van Daff said. “I just love Europe, and I don’t know, I’ve always wanted to go there, so I’m going to go after graduation for my senior trip just to see, like, all the places there and which city or country I like most and then whenever I’m in college, I want to study abroad in Spain my junior year because I want to minor in Spanish whenever I go to college.”
Van Daff said she plans to attend West Virginia University for her undergraduate degree if she stays in-state for college but does not yet have an out-of-state school chosen. She plans on double majoring in criminology and forensic science and minoring in psychology and Spanish.
As a student at LHS, Van Daff has also served as class president, in the Beta Club, in the Math National Honor Society and is about to be inducted into both the National English and Science honor societies. She serves as the attendance officer for Beta and plans to run for treasurer of the English Honor Society. She scored a composite score of 27 on the ACT her first time taking the exam as a sophomore.
Sonya Porter said she is “super proud” of a Logan County student for attending the FBINAA Youth Leadership Academy.
“(We were) very, very impressed with her,” Porter said. “She seems to be very energetic and outgoing, and I wanted to encourage her to meet those goals. She was determined, and she stayed on me every step of the way. … I was really excited to see a Logan County student get that; it made me very proud. ... Each state only gets one, and it rotates around and ours was a couple years ago, we got to send two, and it rotates around that allows a couple states to send two instead of just one, but this year, ours was still just one.”
Porter said the program’s application process typically begins in January. She stresses that the process is very competitive and interested students must meet numerous qualifications, such as GPA, community involvement and determination.