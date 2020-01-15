LOGAN — A Logan High School senior has received his third nomination to the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, as well as a new nomination to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
In November, Zach Lowes learned that he had been nominated to West Point by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). A month later, Lowes received his second nomination from U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.).
Now, Lowes has received yet another nomination. On Jan. 7, the office of U.S. Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) announced her service academy nominations. Out of 10 students in the Mountain State nominated by Miller, Lowes was one of them.
Miller also nominated Lowes to the United States Naval Academy alongside West Point. Lowes said he is excited about the prospect of attending either academy due to their engineering programs.
“It’s pretty exciting that I’m possibly getting the chance to attend one of these prestigious academies,” Lowes said. “The academies are known for their excellence in engineering. West Point, which is the United States Military Academy, their claim is that they’re the oldest engineering school in the country, so I’m excited because I want to major in mechanical engineering, and on top of that, that would give me a fast track to be able to serve my country in the best way possible.”
A congressional nomination is required to apply to any of the United States service academies. Nominations do not guarantee admission.
“West Virginians have always answered the call to defend our nation. I am proud to nominate these accomplished young men and women, and I thank them for their willingness to serve,” Miller said via press release. “These students represent our most courageous citizens who will go on serve our nation nobly.”