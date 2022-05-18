HUNTINGTON — A Logan High School senior recently had a piece of pottery she made by hand displayed in the Huntington Museum of Art.
From April 16 through May 15, the Huntington Museum of Art held an exhibit known as Portfolio 2022, which showcased the work of high school senior art students from West Virginia. On Friday, May 13, students from Stephen Justice’s art classes at Logan High School took a trip to Huntington to tour the exhibit and museum.
That’s when Adkins saw her pottery piece, known as “Swirls,” on display behind a glass casing alongside all the other vast displays of artwork and other items.
“The tour guide said, ‘I have one more artist’s work here to show you,’ and her piece was under glass,” Justice recalled. “They said, ‘A famous local artist is here — Savannah Adkins, you may know her,’ and everybody clapped for her and stuff. It was great. It was really great for me to see her recognized because she’s such a wonderful person and a very talented and gifted artist and I hope the best for her in entire life no matter what she chooses to do, and I’m sure she’ll do it well.”
The pottery piece was actually designed by Adkins three years ago when she was in ninth grade. She said it took her around three months to make, as each piece was hand-made one by one.
The piece had been in storage for the last two years since the COVID-19 pandemic made submitting it to art contests more difficult. With restrictions lifted during her senior year, Justice said he thought the Portfolio 2022 exhibit to be the perfect way to showcase it.
“When she made that, it was going to the West Virginia University art show,” Justice said, “and it was there, but we didn’t get to go tour it or anything because everything was closed up. I went personally because I know the professors and I got to see everything there and they all praised it also, so it’s been sitting here in storage in a box because of COVID, and then this opportunity came up, it was for seniors only, and it so happens she’s a senior, and I said, ‘Yeah, this would be good for her’ … so, I submitted it, and the rest is history.”
Adkins expressed some surprise by the fact the piece made it into the Huntington Museum of Art. It was the first piece from Logan High School to ever be showcased in the exhibit, according to both her and Justice.
“I didn’t expect a lot of people to actually like it,” Adkins said. “I was planning to sell it in an art show, but I didn’t expect it to end up in a museum.”
Adkins received a certificate confirming its inclusion into the museum, along with a $25 cash award. She said she is now unsure whether she wants to keep it or eventually sell it.
“I was planning to still sell it at one point, but now I’m like, ‘Should I sell it or should I just keep it? Because it’s only one. There’s no more,” Adkins said.
The piece is the only pottery Adkins has ever made, as she mainly paints.
In other news related to the Logan High School art department, an arts festival known as Down in the Valley will be held inside the school’s Little Theatre and cafeteria from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 19. The event will include a showcase of art, music, poetry, photography, and crafting. The event is free and open to the public.