The Logan High School/Willis-Nisbet football stadium demolition began Monday, Feb. 24, with the teardown of the building that primarily served as the weight room and wrestling facility. A crane crew also removed the press box, originally installed in 2014, in preparation for complete demolition of the bleachers.
