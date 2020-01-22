LOGAN — The Logan High School Marching Band is doing something it hasn’t done since around 2013: playing as a pep band during certain basketball games.
David Burroway, who came to Logan High School this year after serving as Logan Middle’s band director for 15 years, said he is trying to boost school spirit, get the crowd excited at the games and, ultimately, put more people in the stands. He said he wants to get the community more involved, as well as the band more involved in the community.
The pep band made its debut Jan. 9 at the Logan vs. Sissonville girls varsity home game. Featuring some added instruments, both Burroway and LHS Principal Kelly Stanley said the pep band received positive feedback.
“We’ve added bass guitar and electric guitar and a drumset to our normal instrumentation,” Burroway said. “It kind of gives it a more rocking feel. Pardon the pun, but it kind of electrified the audience. We just hope to keep building and keep working on that and keep building on it.”
Stanley said it was the first time the band has performed at a basketball game since she become principal in fall 2013.
“The reaction I got from a lot of the crowd was really positive. Other kids were saying, ‘This is so cool,’ ‘Are we going to start doing this now?’ because this is a new experience for the student body, as well as the members that are in the band. It kind of gets them rejuvenated,” Stanley said. “Throughout the year, they seem like they really love marching season and, through the wintertime and in concert season, sometimes there aren’t really as many opportunities for them to perform.”
Burroway said the band plans to perform the pep routine one game per week. He hopes it eventually will expand the LHS band’s reach.
“This is a little more audience-friendly is how I think I would put it,” he said. “We’re generally a concert band, and concert bands tend to cater to a specific audience, and this way, we get to expand our repertoire — our musical abilities into different types of music.”
Senior Zach Lowes, drum major for the LHS band, considers the pep band an exciting foray.
“Our basketball teams haven’t heard a pep band play for them in a while, at least since I’ve been in high school,” Lowes said. “I feel like it’s pretty exciting. It brings a new energy to the game. It fills some of the dead space whenever nothing’s really going on in the game.”
Senior Dakota Dillon said the pep band has given him more inspiration to pursue music.
“It’s getting all of us out in the open,” Dillon said. “We’re able to express our talents in many varieties through the pep section and through the songs that we play at the basketball games. As Burroway said, we have a lot of fun doing it.”