LOGAN — Art students from Logan High School will be making yet another return to the Tamarack in Beckley, the state’s premiere showcase of arts and crafts.
From Jan. 24-Feb. 24, Tamarack is running a youth art gallery exhibit for West Virginia students in grades K-12 titled “A Pigment of Your Imagination.” Four students from Stephen Justice’s art class at Logan High School have been selected to have their art displayed in the exhibit: freshmen Brooklyn White, Mara VanDaff and Ryan Meade and junior Karli Campbell.
The exhibition marks the second time this school year that artwork from LHS students has made it to the Tamarack. Two of them — White and VanDaff — had artwork displayed in the previous exhibition in November.
“I love it, man, it’s so cool that students and kids at this age can express themselves in an artistic manner and be at a big venue like the Tamarack, I mean, that’s the biggest in the state,” Justice said. “It’s a big accomplishment, and I can see the students growing more and more in their skills, getting better in their artwork and understand the insight of how to take an idea and turn it into a concept.”
Brooklyn White’s piece, which she described as a “rainbow of owls” drawn entirely with colored pencil, will be her third to be displayed at the Tamarack, as the November exhibition featured two pieces of her art. She said the distinction gives her a great sense of accomplishment.
“I feel very accomplished and proud, but not only of myself, but of everyone who is going back,” she said. “There are so many talented people here and without Mr. Justice, we wouldn’t have these opportunities to go back to Tamarack. I just feel very grateful that I get this opportunity to be accepted again.”
Returning freshman Mara VanDaff’s piece is a portrait of an elephant with Zentangle designs on the inside against a watercolor-based background.
“I’m really proud of myself and, of course, everyone else because it’s a big deal,” VanDaff said. “Mr. Justice said not everyone gets accepted into it and they only accept a limited amount of them. I couldn’t do it without Mr. Justice pushing me and reassuring me that my pieces look good, because without him, I don’t know what I would do. If he wasn’t the art teacher, we wouldn’t have the opportunities to do different art shows and have the chance to get accepted into them.”
Freshman Ryan Meade describes his piece as a picture of the woods from a hunter’s perspective. “It feels really good that they picked mine out of all these kids at this school,” he said.
Junior Karli Campbell painted a “summer globe,” where the season taking place inside of the globe is summer while the outside depicts a winter scene on a mountain. Campbell said she was surprised to learn that her piece had been chosen.
“I’m very surprised because, I mean, I’ve been doing artwork since I was little, but I didn’t expect it to get into Tamarack,” she said.
Justice said his art classes are preparing for his upcoming annual pottery lesson, as well as an art show at West Virginia State University in April.