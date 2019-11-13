LOGAN — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has nominated a Logan High School student to attend the United States Military Academy in West Point, in New York.
In order for a prospective high school student to attend West Point, a nomination from one of their U.S. senators or congressional district representative is required. Out of 40 total nominations by Manchin to each of the service academies, LHS senior Zachary Lowes was selected as the only student from this far south in West Virginia.
LHS guidance counselor Jason McPeak described Lowes as a “stellar student” and “fine young man” and said Manchin could not have found a better student to represent southern West Virginia. Lowes himself called the nomination an honor and said he would like to attend West Point in order to fulfill his duty to the nation.
“Part of it is family, another part is a sense of duty to our country, and then Boy Scouts,” Lowes said. “It is a part of the Boy Scout oath that you’ll do your duty to God and your country, and I feel like serving my country in the military is a good way to do that.”
In addition to serving his country, Lowes said he also hopes to earn a degree in mechanical engineering.
As part of the application process, Lowes first interviewed with Manchin’s office before receiving the nomination. He has also interviewed with the office of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and has one scheduled with the office of U.S. Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.).