LOGAN — A local 16-year-old from Logan has been selected as one of the few students in the state to attend the Governor’s School for the Arts this year.
Maddy Noe, a sophomore from Logan High School, will attend the annual program at Marshall University for three weeks this summer from June 26 to July 16. Noe was accepted into participating this year after she made it through an application process that included submitting video of herself acting out a monologue of her choosing.
“It is a very big deal because there are like 400 to 500 kids that sign up and they only pick around 100 out of the whole state,” Noe said.
The Governor’s School for the Arts includes classes on several different curriculums. Noe signed up for theater production. During her three-week stay on campus, her curriculum will focus on theatrical production, but she will also attend classes on the other areas of study as well.
“I’m really excited to experience this and meet new people and make new friends and of course learn more about acting and what I can do to be a better actor, as well as the other classes because they have, like, music and art and a choral class, I believe,” Noe said.
The daughter of local performing arts aficionado Rachel Noe-Maynard, Noe is no stranger to the profession. She has acted in numerous productions for Southern Coalition for the Arts and is currently in the honors choir program at Logan High School. Noe also recently performed in Logan High School’s production of the musical comedy “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”
“My mom did five shows with me in her belly,” Noe quipped. “I’ve always said that I was pretty much born into theater and acting and all that.”
The Governor’s School for the Arts program began in 1994 under Gov. Gaston Caperton and State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Henry Marockie. The program is open to high school sophomores.