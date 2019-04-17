HUNTINGTON - Logan High School students recently took home several awards from Marshall University's annual SCORES competition, which allows high school students to participate in various academic competitions.
WLHS-TV, the school's broadcast news station, racked up its eighth consecutive win at SCORES, winning first place television newscast. The group also won first place in radio programming.
"This is our first time competing in this category, and to win first place is mind-blowing," said Bill France, WLHS-TV broadcast technology instructor. "My students work hard, and they do a great job."
WLHS-TV became a full-fledged career and technical education (CTE) program this year. Students can become certified, earn college credit hours and receive special honors at graduation.
"It's been an exciting year for us," France said. "We've upgraded out studio and had our largest news team yet."
After winning this honor, the WLHS-TV news team will head to one of the nation's top paranormal sites, the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston, for their spring trip. The station will soon be recruiting for next year's news team.
Two students from the class also won individual awards. Brayden Williamson won first place and Conner Woodruff won third place in broadcast news writing.
Other individual awards won by LHS students include:
n Lexi Canterbury, first place Psychology;
n Brooke Ooten, first place Original Oratory;
n Madison Finley, third place Social Work;
n Caydence Bevino, third place Persuasive Essay;
n Cameron Adkins, third place American National Government;
Logan High School also placed second place overall in division II.