Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College welcomed a new addition to its nursing program, thanks to a federal grant.
A new Luna neonate simulator “baby” will be a part of Southern’s simulation lab. Gerrad Fase, clinical educator for CAE Healthcare, hosted an orientation to Luna for the nursing faculty on Wednesday, April 28, on the Logan campus.
Shelia Elkins, MSN, RN, CNOR, said Luna will provide nursing students with opportunities to practice their clinical and decision-making skills through various real-life situational experiences in a safe learning environment.
“The new addition will also benefit the Paramedic and Respiratory Therapy programs at Southern,” Elkins said. “We are very fortunate to receive funding for this purchase through Perkins Grant Funding.”