Logan Banner
LOGAN - In May, Logan Regional Medical Center celebrated the 20th anniversary of LifePoint Health, the health system of which it is a part, with a donation to the Children's Home Society of West Virginia.
The donation was a part of a national anniversary celebration in which LifePoint has contributed $2,000 to causes in each of the 89 communities it serves nationwide. The Children's Home Society of West Virginia was chosen by the hospital team in Logan because it reflects the LifePoint and LRMC mission statement of "Making Communities Healthier."
"We are delighted to celebrate LifePoint Health's 20th anniversary in our community with a donation to the Children's Home Society," said Simon Ratliff, chief executive officer (CEO) of Logan Regional Medical Center. "LifePoint was founded on the idea that everyone deserves quality healthcare close to home and that strong hospitals create strong communities. We are proud to be part of the LifePoint family and excited to continue our legacy of high quality, community-based care in Southern West Virginia for years to come."
LifePoint was founded in May 1999 as LifePoint Hospitals with 23 community hospitals in nine states. It changed its name to LifePoint Health in 2015 as a reflection of its evolution from a hospital operator to a healthcare provider providing a range of services.