Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — A program through the court system that allows nonviolent offenders to obtain community service through cleaning up litter has been relaunched in Logan County.

Chief Logan County Circuit Judge Joshua Butcher said that after the idea was presented to him several months back, he authorized the county’s magistrates to consider implementing sentences of community service in their options of punishments. He said “community service” can entail a number of things, including the litter cleanup program.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you