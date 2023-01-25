LOGAN — A program through the court system that allows nonviolent offenders to obtain community service through cleaning up litter has been relaunched in Logan County.
Chief Logan County Circuit Judge Joshua Butcher said that after the idea was presented to him several months back, he authorized the county’s magistrates to consider implementing sentences of community service in their options of punishments. He said “community service” can entail a number of things, including the litter cleanup program.
“That was something that we used to have in this county a long, long time ago I understand, but had gone away,” Butcher said. “I saw no reason for it not to exist as an option, so I entered an order to give the magistrates that ability again.”
Butcher said the program is supervised by an individual in the Southwestern Regional Day Report Center.
Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez said the current program has only been in place for around four to five months.
“It’s in its infancy,” Mendez said. “What we’re trying to do is get people with nonviolent crimes, no sexual crimes and things of that nature — people who fit that criteria — to go out and give back to the community, because in my eyes, the jail bill is sky high. Everyone doesn’t want to see the jail bill get any higher. This is an alternate option for us to try to do something else other than sentence somebody to jail or give them a fine.”
Mendez said around eight people have been sentenced to litter cleanup and four have completed.
“It’s been nothing but great, nothing but praise,” Mendez said. “The main reason I want to do this is one, obviously, we have a trash problem; two, these people, there’s a general sense of apathy in Logan sometimes where people seem not to care, but if they out there and see what they have to do and have to pick it up, it might give them some sense of belonging.”