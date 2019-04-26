LOGAN - Logan County's persistent problems of littering and illegal trash dumping elicited a round of frustration by county officials at Monday's regular meeting of the Logan County Commission.
Commission President Danny Godby started the discussion after he commented on his visits to the spring fish day events in the Man area held by both the Huff Creek Watershed Association and the Buffalo Creek Watershed Association. The topic of trash deposits and littering was brought up when Godby lauded both organizations for their efforts in keeping their respective areas clean.
"Every year the county commission spends a little over a quarter-million dollars to take care of the trash that's within our county," Godby said. "Even at this present time, if someone has a refrigerator, a stove, or any large item like that they want to deposit, all they have to do is call the county commission and we send a truck out and pick it up, so there's no excuse to take those and throw them over the banks or up a hollow somewhere and deposit them somewhere where trash can be seen."
Godby said that he has been getting a lot of comments from people recently concerning trash along highways. He said that despite the commission's cleanup efforts that are in place, they don't seem to have much effect.
"It seems like one day we pick it up, the next day it's back out again because people fail to realize the importance of this," Godby said. "I could be at a ball game and there's receptacles placed around and they'll take it and throw it on the ground. I don't know what moves people to want to do that. We try to make our area as clean as possible and of course, we get calls asking, 'Why aren't you picking this trash up?' We do everything we can."
Godby then urged everyone listening to make an attempt to talk about the problem with people including magistrates and the prosecuting attorney to eliminate what he called a "sore thumb" in the community.
The commission's code enforcement officer, Ray Perry, then chimed in, urging residents to call and report trash and litter instead of picking it up themselves. He said that without proper and safe cleanup equipment, serious injuries and even death could occur from getting in contact with something laced with a deadly substance such as fentanyl.
"It's not worth it anymore to clean it up yourself because if you don't have the proper protective equipment, you don't know what you're going to touch," Perry said. "All it takes is for somebody to get out there and do a good neighborly deed and clean up the trash and to come into contact with fentanyl or whatever, and with no Narcan available, that's it - and that's a shame that you have to make a statement like that."
Perry added that whatever you touch could be just as contaminated as a meth lab, and warned that nobody should ever touch two-liter soda bottles in particular because they are commonly used for "shake and bake" meth labs. He then warned that hypodermic needles should never be touched without the right equipment, noting that they will go right through a paper towel no matter how carefully handled.
"It may look like a harmless bag of garbage, but you never know what's in there," Perry said. "It's not a problem for us to go pick it up."
According to West Virginia law, a person who is caught depositing more than 100 pounds in weight, or 27 cubic-feet in size, of trash is guilty of a misdemeanor and can be subject to a fine of up to $2,500 and required to perform community service.
To report any kind of trash in Logan County, call 304-792-6265.