As part of a nationwide campaign to donate a million pizzas to hospitals and first responders, employees at Logan Regional Medical Center were treated to 100 pizzas Monday, April 20. “On a daily bases our healthcare workers and first responders protect, care and serve our community,” said Sabrina Donahue-Moore, marketing director for VDM Management Group. “At this critical time they need our support more than ever. It is our absolute pleasure to help any way we can.”
Little Caesars donates 100 pizzas to LRMC staff as part of nationwide campaign
- Logan Banner
