As part of a nationwide campaign to donate a million pizzas to hospitals and first responders, employees at Logan Regional Medical Center were treated to 100 pizzas Monday. “On a daily basis our health care workers and first responders protect, care and serve our community,” said Sabrina Donahue-Moore, marketing director for VDM Management Group. “At this critical time they need our support more than ever. It is our absolute pleasure to help any way we can.”

 Submitted photo

