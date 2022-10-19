LOGAN — Live music is set to make its return to Hot Cup Coffee with a free show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Local musician Caleb Luther will perform in the first show at the coffee shop since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The show is to mark the release of Luther’s newest EP, “Caleb on His Phone at an Art Exhibit.”
“I’ve really enjoyed recording my own music over the past few years, and this new EP is my favorite and most accessible material I’ve ever put out,” Luther said. “I’m also looking forward to playing these songs live for the first time ever at such a great place like Hot Cup Coffee.”
Luther was a founding member of the local band Meet Me in the Matinee, which performed at various venues in and around the Mountain State, including Live on the Levee in 2015.
Luther released his first solo project in 2020 and has gone on to record three albums before this new EP release. Saturday’s show will feature a mix of the new songs as well as taking time to return to his roots.
“The first half of my set will be mostly new songs,” Luther said. “During the second half, I’ll be joined by my former bandmate and good friend Josh Brown on bass to play a handful of older stuff we know.”
There is no cover charge for Saturday’s performance, but Luther will have merchandise available for purchase. More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
“Caleb on His Phone at an Art Exhibit” as well as his other releases can be found on Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.