By BISHOP NASH
HD Media
BARBOURSVILLE - To plant a sugar maple for every West Virginian who died in service to their country would take a state park-sized plot of land, if not more.
A considerably smaller but no less hollowed grove took root at Beech Fork State Park on Saturday morning as the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers planted 55 of the state's official tree - one for each county - alongside six oak trees, honoring the five military branches and the West Virginia National Guard.
The trees represent all those who called the Mountain State home, even before it was the Mountain State, from the Revolutionary War to current conflicts.
And for those like Belinda Jividen, of Kenova, who lost her son, U.S. Army Capt. Benjamin Ronk, in 2015, the trees represent something more deeply beautiful than an inanimate monument.
"You can put a statue up, but it's not a living thing," said Jividen, vice president of the state Gold Star Mothers. "These things are living things like our children were until the day that they died."
American Gold Star Mothers is a national nonprofit organization established for fellowship between Gold Star mothers in keeping the memory of their children alive and serving the needs of veterans and active duty members.
Traditionally, a "gold star" is used to honor families who have lost a member in military service.
For Jividen, whose son had logged 25 years of service and was nearing retirement after his death while stationed in the United States, the group is as good as therapy, its members understanding exactly what it's like for a mother to lose her child.
"It takes a long time to ..." she paused. "Well, we never get over it. We just go on, and it's hard."
The newly planted trees are located in an open field adjacent to the state park's pool and swimming area, right off Beech Fork Road.