A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new Living Waters Medical Center clinic in Man on Wednesday, July 13.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

MAN — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Man-area Living Waters Medical Center primary care facility was held Wednesday, July 13.

Located just past Huff Junction in the building that formerly housed the Fresenius Kidney Care dialysis office, the new location is the second spot in the county for Living Waters. The business, which offers family medicine and primary care services, opened its doors in Aracoma just outside of Logan in 2019.

