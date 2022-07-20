MAN — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Man-area Living Waters Medical Center primary care facility was held Wednesday, July 13.
Located just past Huff Junction in the building that formerly housed the Fresenius Kidney Care dialysis office, the new location is the second spot in the county for Living Waters. The business, which offers family medicine and primary care services, opened its doors in Aracoma just outside of Logan in 2019.
Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by elected members from the Town of Man like Mayor Jim Blevins, Hatfield and McCoy Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Debrina Williams, owner and nurse practitioner Amber Ellis and her husband, Matt, and Dr. Philip Galapon, the physician who works full-time onsite.
Matt Ellis described the facility as providing “everything that goes along with your family doctor.”
“We take care of everything — primary care medicine, diabetes care, blood pressure — everything that goes along with your family medicine,” Ellis said. “Also, as a primary care facility, you serve as the facility that will refer our patients to specialty doctors if they need those services, but we’re strictly … you’re going to your family doctor, that’s what we do.”
Ellis said Dr. Galapon will be able to perform a few types of minor surgeries in the Man office. Lab services are also available.
“It’s a one-stop shop here,” Ellis said. “We enjoy it. I’m originally from Man. I grew up here. I love being back in the community. I love being able to see people walk in the door that need medical help, and it’s a good feeling to know that we’re here to help them and that we can.”
Living Waters Medical Center is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. To contact the new Man clinic, call 304-583-1134. For Logan, call 304-896-2553.