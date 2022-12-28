LOGAN — Just before Christmas break, a 41-member Logan Middle School band held its first concert, bringing renewed hope for the return of a program at Logan High School.
The band, under the direction of director and music teacher Logan Rhodes, performed a Christmas concert in the commons area of Logan Middle on Dec. 14 following an art show just down the hallway. It was the first concert for the newly revitalized Logan Middle band program and the first public concert for Rhodes — who commutes from Clay County daily — in nearly five years.
The concert was a relatively simple one, with fifth graders utilizing recorders and the upper three grades performing with the help of their music method books. Students from Rhodes’s general music classes also performed, which added an additional flair.
“I had seven from last year that are back this year, so I had seven out of the group and not all of those were here today, but most of those kids that played tonight started in August. It was the first time they had a horn,” Rhodes said. “They did really well. Of course, as I said, this was my first performance in front of a band in almost five years.”
In August, following a low participation rate and the resignation of the school’s band director, Logan High School was left without a band program.
The school’s cherished program, which was 90 years old and once was large enough to participate the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City, was suddenly reduced to nothing.
Once the issue came to light, a significant outpouring of community support for the Wildcat band program emerged. Former band directors, alumni, and community leaders, and individuals alike all came together to both question the cause of the problem and to help find a solution.
The effort led to the formation of the Logan Expeditionary Band, a group consisting of alumni band members. When they made their first performance during Logan High School’s homecoming game on Sept. 30, the expeditionary band consisted of 104 members, several of which were not even Logan High School alumni.
One of the biggest issues that was discovered was a longtime lack of a feeder band program from Logan Middle School. Now in his third year at Logan Middle, Rhodes previously taught music and directed band at Calhoun County High School.
Rhodes said that school’s band program was in a similar situation until a feeder was successfully implemented.
“The high school program will not grow until this program grows, and that’s part of what happened to the high school band,” Rhodes said. “As this program declined, so did theirs. Before I came here, I was a high school band director in Calhoun County and we competed with Logan High’s band.”
“I struggled there with having a small program for the same reason,” Rhodes added. “There was no feeder program in place to provide the high school with the numbers, so to make the high school program grow, we’ve got to grow this program. Over the time I was at Calhoun County, I watched Logan High School’s band go from being the class above us to the class below us to … we were bigger than they were. I watched the decline competing against them.”
Rhodes said Calhoun’s program is now stable and continuing to grow thanks to some of the suggestions he made before leaving. In order to build a program, Rhodes added that aggressive recruiting strategies must also take place.
“I’m kind of crazy,” Rhodes quipped. “I think outside the box. Some of those students I went to and I said, ‘You’re joining the band.’ So, those fifth graders that used recorders to start our program, I used that heavily as a recruiting tool. A lot of schools use recorder as a pre-band instrument, so I use recorders as a recruiting tool. Several of those students that played are already in band, but the majority of students that played that aren’t in band, I’m trying to recruit, and if they had fun doing that, I’m more likely to be able to recruit them.”
“I recruit heavily,” he added. “If I see a student that I think would benefit from band or that would do well in band, I’m like, ‘Come on, come to band.’”
Rhodes emphasized the academic impact that strong band and music programs can have on students.
“First, I’m going to quote Dr. (Jorea) Marple, when she was state superintendent, Dr. Marple said one time, ‘Great things happen in schools where the arts are flourishing,” Rhodes said. “A strong music program has a very large effect on test scores. There’s research out there that shows that kids who play music score better in math, score better in reading. They write better, they attend school better. They have a lower rate of alcohol and drug abuse as adults, and this also offers them a way to pay for college.”
Logan Middle School Principal Brian Atkinson took that point further, saying music provides many students with another avenue for belonging.
“I hope it continues to grow, because not all students play sports, and that’s a common thing I always say,” Atkinson said. “Everybody wants to belong to something. They have to find what connects them to something. It’s no different than people belonging in the business world, people belonging in the retail world, people belonging in the service industry, or people belonging in education. Kids want to belong to something, too.”
Atkinson said improvements in areas like attendance and behavior have already been noted in some students since joining the band this year.
“We’ve had a lot of students that might have had an attendance problem. There might be a behavior problem, academic problem, and I can tell you that since some of those students have found their belonging in the band, instead of being late, they’re actually early,” Atkinson said. “They’re actually passing and turning in their work and they have no behavior issues, so it’s no different than an athlete who finds their joy in baseball, softball, basketball … they’re finding their joy, and how many times tonight did we see those band members applauding each other? They were applauding each other, so they’re building their own support network no different than an athletic team.”
In late October, it was announced that Logan Middle would be the recipient of a $40,000 grant from the VH1 Save the Music Foundation. The program, which is specifically for middle schools, provides brand new musical instruments.
Austin Campbell, a 2010 Logan High graduate who played a significant role in the formation of the Logan Expeditionary Band, said Logan Middle School has so far succeeded in doing two crucial things: recruiting and obtaining the VH1 grant. Campbell said that as Logan Middle’s program grows, he hopes to see the band curriculum spread out into two to three different bands, such as beginner, intermediate and advanced.
“That’s the typical middle school setup that we see in education which tends to breed the most success,” Campbell said. “They aren’t there yet, but if they continue the recruiting efforts, they certainly will be. As is, they won’t have room in their curriculum to house that many students so I’m hoping as time goes on, they can post a choir job to revive that program at the middle school level as well.”
The last piece of the puzzle, Campbell said, is finding someone for the band director position at Logan High School.
“They have posted the job but no candidates have applied,” Campbell said. “This highlights another issue entirely and that is that there is a teacher shortage. The LHS band director position isn’t the only music position in the county that is available — there are several. Nobody is applying for and taking these jobs. As far as LHS goes, I personally know someone that is interested in applying for that job. I think people will be pleasantly surprised if it happens.”