LOGAN — Just before Christmas break, a 41-member Logan Middle School band held its first concert, bringing renewed hope for the return of a program at Logan High School.

The band, under the direction of director and music teacher Logan Rhodes, performed a Christmas concert in the commons area of Logan Middle on Dec. 14 following an art show just down the hallway. It was the first concert for the newly revitalized Logan Middle band program and the first public concert for Rhodes — who commutes from Clay County daily — in nearly five years.

