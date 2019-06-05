LOGAN - Some fifth-graders at Logan Middle School are now published authors, thanks to a mini-grant and the efforts of a dedicated teacher.
For the second year, fifth-graders in Angela Adkins' classes at LMS were given the opportunity to write a story and have it published in one class book. The stories range from an array of topics one would expect a fifth-grader to write, from zombie attacks to video games like "Fortnite."
Adkins was inspired to have her young students undertake such a project to instill her love of reading and writing - something she said is difficult to do at the age group she teaches.
"Reading and writing definitely are two of the things that are hardest to teach, because by the time they get to fifth grade, they're not interested in reading or writing," Adkins said. "They're interested in video games and their friends and sports and things like that. So by allowing them to take control creatively of their own project from start to finish - proofreading, editing, any of that - letting them make it their own has been a very successful tool that I have found to help them get excited about writing, and it, in turn, gets them excited about reading because they want to read each others' stories. It's just a whole circle."
Thursday evening, the students were treated to a celebration at the LMS commons area, where they got to walk down a red carpet and were introduced one by one. They were then treated to a dinner with parents, fellow students and community members. Author Mike Collins (pen name Michael Knost) also attended. A Logan County native, he worked with Adkins to publish the stories.
"It's a really great feeling to see these kids, especially tonight, being honored for something that's academic," Collins said. "In our county, we have a lot of things that are going on with sports and I grew up as a football player, so I'm used to it, but it's really, really wonderful to get to see kids being honored for something that's more academic and more intellectually stimulating."
Collins said his own writing journey started in fifth grade when one of his teachers gave him a science-fiction book to read - before that, he hated school. He said giving these fifth-graders the opportunity to be published will help them down the road academically.
"This is one of those key moments where they have that opportunity that a lot of kids don't get, and that opportunity to express themselves and to create art that is not with colors or pencils or whatever," he said. "It's from the mind - putting together words to create something that someone else will be able to visualize in their own mind, and experience, and smell those smells and taste those tastes. It's something that's going to help their lives for the rest of their lives, and I'm excited about that."
As part of the grant, each child was given one of the books. They are able to purchase additional copies if desired, and proceeds from the purchases goes toward next year's celebration.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196 or follow him on Twitter @DVidovichLB.