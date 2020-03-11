LOGAN — Thanks to the MATHCOUNTS competition held in February, Logan County seventh-grader Kevin Chen has won a $500 scholarship to Bluefield State College.
Described by Logan Middle School Principal Brian Atkinson as “Math Field Day on steroids,” MATHCOUNTS is a state and national competition hosted by the Society of Professional Engineers that focuses primarily on applied mathematics in several different rounds and difficulty stages. The competition is open to sixth, seventh and eighth graders.
Logan Middle School students participated in the regional competition for the first time on Feb. 4. Hosted at Bluefield State, Chen placed 10th overall and snagged the scholarship — valid if he chooses to attend Bluefield State — a full five years before he even graduates high school.
In an interview with The Logan Banner, Chen said he feels accomplished, but remarked that he didn’t feel he deserved the designation.
“I feel good,” Chen said. “I feel like I didn’t really deserve it for top 10 because many people don’t get the same opportunities as we do because we practice a lot in our school.”
Atkinson described Chen’s accomplishment as “amazing.”
“At Logan Middle School, we’re going to find these types of competitions for our kids to challenge them,” Atkinson said. “We want a lot of rigor in our classrooms, which is part of the things we look at as a county, and MATHCOUNTS gives us that rigor to, basically, push them — and rigor doesn’t always mean give them a ton of work to do, but it’s having them delve deeper and farther to analyze and come up with that solution.”
Another LMS seventh grader, John David Campbell, was two spots away from placing. He said the competition made him ready to go back for a better showing next year.
“I’m happy about that, because next year, I’ll know how it works, and I’ll know what to do,” Campbell said. “I’m really happy that I almost placed this year not even knowing what to do.”