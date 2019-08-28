LOGAN - A ceremony was held at Logan Middle School Friday for a fifth-grader who was recognized nationally in the Imagine Math competition.
Over the summer, Imagine Math held a competition called the Math Splash Contest, where one student out of the entire nation who put in the most amount of work in Imagine Math lessons would be awarded. Kylee Scott, a Logan Middle School fifth-grader, completed 56 lessons to achieve the victory.
"This student had to put in a ton of work, so Kylee completed 56 Imagine Math lessons over the summer," said Seth Sharp, who represents Imagine Math. "Think about here in Logan, West Virginia, Kylee went up against students from places like New York City, Houston, Texas, Los Angeles, California - some of the biggest cities in the country - and guess what, here in West Virginia, Kylee Scott went up against them all and beat them. We are just thrilled about the work that Kylee put in, and we wanted to come in and congratulate and celebrate her hard work."
Kylee was awarded a certificate, a solar-powered backpack, a Kindle Fire device and some Imagine Math customized school supplies. Sharp then encouraged her fifth-grade peers to take advantage of future Imagine Math competitions.
"I hope this gets you guys excited as a school to start Imagine Math this year," he said. "We're going to have some great contests just like the summer contests that Kylee took part of here in the county, here in the state, that you guys are going to be able to take advantage of and hopefully do a great job."
Before entering fifth grade at Logan Middle School, Kylee attended Verdunville Elementary School. Her former principal, Janice Williamson, and VES fourth grade teacher Eugene Adkins attended the ceremony.
Others included newly appointed LMS principal Brian Atkinson, Logan County Schools director of federal programs Danita Noel, Logan County Schools director of secondary and transportation Jason Browning, Logan County Schools assistant superintendent Darlene Dingess-Adkins and Logan County Board of Education member Jeremy Farley.
Imagine Math is a personalized online program by Imagine Learning developed for math grades 3-8, algebra and geometry that features a variety of tools, including live help, that help increase proficiency in the subject.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196.