Local author Michael Collins, who writes under the pen name Michael Knost, was recently awarded the Bram Stoker Award by the Horror Writers Association — his second in his career — along with the title of Mentor of the Year by the same association.
The Bram Stoker Award is presented annually by the Horror Writers Association to recognize authors for “superior achievement” in the horror and dark fantasy genres of writing. Collins won his first Bram Stoker Award in 2010 and has been a finalist for it five times throughout his career.
Collins was presented with the award during the Horror Writers Association’s annual StokerCon in Denver, Colorado, in early May. He accepted the award for “Writers Workshop of Horror 2,” which he worked as an editor/anthologist on — meaning he authored the book with the help of other writers contributing.
Collins’ first award in 2010 was for the first “Writers Workshop of Horror.” That award was presented in England.
Both publications are books on how to write, with articles and interviews from well-known horror writers in the industry.
Collins described his win as “heartwarming,” but noted that just simply being nominated is a good enough feeling for him.
“I won in the first year I was ever nominated, I won in 2010 for the 2009 season, I won without ever having been nominated before, and so that was wonderful, and every time afterwards, I would be a finalist or a nominee, and I felt like I had already won,” Collins said. “The reason why is because these awards are not by fans. These awards are by peers, you know, other professional horror writers, and so basically, they’re saying, ‘Your book in this category is one of the five best in the world this year,’ so I always feel like being the nominee, being the finalist, is good enough for me — your peers and the people you look up to are saying this work is worthy of this award.
“Whether you win it or not, you can’t beat that, so as far as that goes, it’s a tremendous feeling just to be nominated, but boy, it really is heartwarming when you do win.”
As far as his other award, Mentor of the Year, Collins said that one came by surprise. First awarded in 2014, that award recognizes one individual in the Horror Writers Association’s Mentor Program who has performed an outstanding job of helping newer writers.
“I’m getting up in age a little bit and I had a lot of people who took the time to help me and to guide me and to give answers — I’m talking professional writers — and without their guidance and without them, I would have never been able to do what I’ve done,” Collins said, “so it feels good to be able to do the same thing for other writers and being part of this worldwide organization, I’m mentoring right now somebody from Austria, so it’s a really great feeling to be able to give back … it’s an honor to do what others have done for me.”
“The award is just very humbling and it’s one that I really cherish,” Collins added. “When I gave the acceptance speech, I was emotionally overwhelmed and I couldn’t give the speech that I wanted to give.”
Some of Collins’ works under the name Michael Knost include a series of books called “Legends of the Mountain State,” “Barbers and Beauties,” “Dark Tales of Terror,” “Mothman Files,” and “Return of the Mothman,” which is being developed into a film.
Collins is originally from Logan and graduated from Logan High School in 1985. Aside from his career as a horror and fantasy author, Collins has worked in the broadcasting, marketing, and journalism industry for 35 years, beginning his career at WLOG and then to WVOW Radio and a number of different radio stations around the eastern part of the country.
He has worked in marketing and advertising for various organizations, including Thornhill and Dignity Hospice, and he currently works in sales for WVOW Radio in Logan. For the past 12-13 years, Collins has resided in Chapmanville.
“I’ve been around quite a bit, but this is home and this is where I want to be and where I want to stay,” Collins said. “I’ve had opportunities to move and go and be in other places. You know, you can write anywhere and still make the same amount of money. I like being home.”