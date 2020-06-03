LOGAN COUNTY — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives in many ways, including how we cut our hair.
Nearly a week after he called schools and other businesses off, Gov. Jim Justice also ordered the closure of all barbershops, hair salons and nail salons on March 19 in the wake of the then-growing pandemic. It wasn’t until nearly two months later, on May 4, that residents in the Mountain State were able to enter such facilities again.
When they reopened, however, things were a bit different.
Owners of hair and nail businesses were advised to follow a stricter set of guidelines, which includes higher standards of sanitization, taking temperatures, mask rules and accepting customers by appointment only. The guidelines have received mixed response from those in the industry.
Caleb Browning works as a barber at the Hillbillie Barber Shop at 113 Main St. in Man. Under COVID-19 guidelines, the shop now allows only one person inside per barber at a time and takes clients by appointment only in 30-minute intervals. The shop is cleaned and sanitized between each haircut, and clients are requested to wear a mask. If they forget their own, Browning keeps extras on hand to provide.
Browning says his job is more time-consuming than it was before.
“For two months, we sat at the house not doing anything. During the lockdown, we couldn’t make any money. I didn’t get a stimulus, I didn’t get unemployment, no income, so luckily, I had a pretty good savings that kept me through it,” Browning said. “It’s a lot more time-consuming because, in 30 minutes, you have to squeeze in a haircut and then getting everything cleaned to standard, and it takes a long time to do that if you really get into it.”
Browning says he has also run into the problem of people not showing up after they make their appointments.
“That really cost us time and money that other people could easily fill that appointment spot,” Browning said. “I could have went and took a lunch break if they had let me know something, but they just decided not to, so what I’ve been doing is charging double for the next time they come back.”
In the wake of the pandemic, Browning has also implemented an easier way for people to make their appointments by visiting his page on Facebook, Caleb Browning Professional Barber Page, and clicking available booking times.
Glen Grimmett, who owns the Guyan Barber Shop at 101 Justice Ave. in Logan near Justice Addition, is also operating his barbershop on the appointment only, one-per-barber model. He said the changes have not been received as well by some of his older clients, but that his business has managed to stay consistent with the customers he’s seen in and out after decades in the shop.
“I would say, for us, where we’ve been in business for 30-plus years, what’s hurting us is the camaraderie — the people that like to come into the barbershop for the fellowship, the stories, the laughing,” Grimmett said. “There’s no classes, upper or lower, when they come in here. It’s just patrons. Everybody’s on the same page — everybody’s going to pay $11, and everybody’s going to give $11. They all miss the fellowship. As far as the numbers, we’ve still got good numbers, and we’re still doing really well considering a lot of shops, so we’re fortunate.”
Grimmett said he feels the changes only fostered makeshift barbers at home, and barbers like himself who are trained in proper technique and sanitization suffered.
“All they done with these restrictions on the barbers was made garage barbers out of people,” Grimmett said. “We are a lot cleaner, a lot better sanitized in the barbershop, and then you’ve got dads out here cutting neighborhood kids, cutting their own kids, and they’re not using the Barbicide, they’re not using the Barbicide sprays on the clippers and all that, so all you’ve done is really took an industry and trampled on it and made garage beauticians and barbers by a bunch of a novice people who know nothing about sanitization. It’s a lot cleaner in here where we have sterilizers, we have clean linen and stuff that they’re going to use one time and three weeks from there, it’s not going to be sterilized, it’s not going to be sanitized, it’s going to be done again.”
Justin Conley, who works alongside Grimmett in Guyan Barber Shop, said some of his clients, as well as himself, have found the slower-paced, one-on-one nature of the regulations a little more convenient.
“One of the good things about it is that it gives you time — you’re not just rushing and rushing and rushing all day,” Conley said. “Like back-to-school haircut time before was just wall-to-wall in here, packed out all day long, nonstop. You couldn’t stop and take a minute. You couldn’t take a restroom break if you needed to hardly, but this gives you a little more. A typical haircut lasts eight to 14 minutes depending. It gives you a couple minutes to sterilize your equipment and wipe down stuff.”
Chad Browning, owner of Choppers Barber Shop at 100 Main St. in downtown Logan, now operates his shop on a one-at-a-time walk-in basis rather than by appointments. Browning said the new regulations have taken a toll on his business, which is usually wall-to-wall with customers on any given day at the busy intersection where it’s located.
“It’s not working very good for me; I don’t like it,” Browning said. “I’m trying to abide by it, but it is what is … the older gentlemen that normally come in, a lot of them, they have problems breathing with the masks on, you know, they’re trying to require us with masks. They advised us to take temperatures. I’m not into that. If you’re sick, stay home.
“It has really hurt business because people, you know, they don’t want to get out,” Browning added. “The government, as far as I’m concerned, they’ve just got them scared to death. You’ve got a few that have braved it out, it’s just business as usual for some people, but not everybody.”
Browning said his business stayed steady for about a week after he reopened, but has since slowed down a bit. He noted that he does not have a landline phone and does not want to give his cell number out, so his walk-in method is mostly his only option.
“My opinion, if you can go to Walmart and Lowes and see hundreds of people in the aisles. It’s took six weeks, seven weeks for them to institute some kind of regulation on them, I think it’s B.S.,” Browning said. “I don’t want nobody to get sick, don’t want nobody to die, but I think they need to relax a little bit of this stuff. They’ve just got the public scared.”
Patty Calloway is a beautician who owns and operates Vogue Beauty Shop at 52 Water St. in Logan. Her business is by appointment only and only one person per beautician, of which there are three.
Calloway said Vogue has not been making near the money it once did and remarked that the regulations are a lot of extra work. Like Caleb Browning, she said her shop has had several issues with people booking appointments and not showing up.
“We’ve had cancellations and so, we’ve had to sit there and lose our money. So yeah, it’s been a problem,” Calloway said. “Our business is low, of course, it’s slowed a lot of things down. We’re not making near the money we made. Of course, a lot of people are still afraid to come out. They’re all staying in still. Our older clients, they’re not coming out. Our business is not as good.”
Calloway requires masks be worn while inside her shop, and masks are provided in case somebody comes without one.
“You can’t come in without them,” Calloway said. “You have to wear them the whole time you’re in there. It’s so hard to, you know. We have to wear masks all day long. I have sanitizer at the door. We always do the Clorox wipes, wiping everything down. Every time somebody gets up, we have to clean everything, you know, it’s kind of crazy. It’s wild. We have to have masks because a lot of people come without them.”