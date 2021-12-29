Elizabeth and Rosey Gillette sing along with a hymn during the First Christian Church of Logan’s annual Christmas Eve Communion and Candlelight Service on Friday, Dec. 24. MORE PHOTOS ONLINE AT WWW.LOGANBANNER.COM
Elizabeth and Rosey Gillette sing along with a hymn during the First Christian Church of Logan’s annual Christmas Eve Communion and Candlelight Service on Friday, Dec. 24. MORE PHOTOS ONLINE AT WWW.LOGANBANNER.COM
LOGAN — Churches around the area celebrated their annual Christmas Eve services Friday.
At the Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church in downtown Logan, the Rev. Brad Davis opened the service with a greeting, followed by an Expression of Friendship and the hymn “O Come, All Ye Faithful.”
Following the opening prayer, the lighting of the Christ Candle was performed by Melissa Williams and family.
Nighbert’s service this year included two infant baptisms. Kingsley Corbett and Elisha Williams received the Reception of the Sacrament of Holy Baptism from Davis.
Special music was provided by Erica O’Briant and daughter Lila Picklesimer. Hymns “Joy to the World” and “Silent Night, Holy Night” were sung before wrapping up with Holy Communion and a candlelight service.
First Christian Church of Logan’s service began at 11 p.m. and concluded right at midnight as Christmas Day rang in. The Lighting of the Advent Wreath was performed by Mark and Leigh Mareske, followed by a welcome message by interim pastor Tim Secrist.
“It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” was then performed, followed by Christmas litany “For Unto Us a Child is Born.” Other hymns and carols performed included “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Away In a Manger,” “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World.”
Secrist also read Christmas stories and performed Communion with the assembly.