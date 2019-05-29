LOGAN - Students from three Logan County elementary schools were recently treated to a celebration at the Fountain Place McDonald's for their efforts in fundraising for the Ronald McDonald House in Charleston.
This is the second year the House has come to Logan to celebrate what Fountain Place McDonald's general manager Greg York calls a "friendly competition" among Verdunville, Justice and Logan elementary schools. According to Dewayne Dickens, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia, the three schools raised upward of $5,000 in a short amount of time.
"It's absolutely amazing, because when you look at southern West Virginia, sometimes the area doesn't have the means to give, but honestly, it's the most giving area I've ever came across in my 12 years with RMHC," Dickens said. "It's just absolutely incredible that the kids get so involved, because honestly, they know someone who's stayed at the Ronald McDonald House, so it's just great to come out and be able to celebrate all of these kids."
The RMHC offers services to families with children with medical needs, including providing lodging, linens, food, toiletries, transportation and more all at no cost.
"We're not going to ask for payment from them. That's the reason we fundraise, that's the reason we come out to events like this, because the population is so generous in this area so we can support all those families," Dickens said.
York said he hopes to see even more schools and individuals become involved.
"We're hoping that everybody will get on board and get more donations," he said. "My goal is to just have awareness of the Ronald McDonald House, people to know what a great charity that it is, and that everybody will just step up and be more giving and helping to the Ronald House."
To learn more about RMHC of Southern West Virginia, visit www.charlestonrmhc.org.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196 or follow him on Twitter @DVidovichLB.