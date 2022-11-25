Etsy sellers are in the middle of their busiest time of year. While the extra money is nice, most Etsy sellers run their store because they truly enjoy making the products they sell.
Know When to Fold and Paul’s Specialties are two Etsy shops based in Huntington.
Emily Dye, owner of Know When to Fold, started her origami shop online in 2011.
“I’ve done origami since I was a kid, and I always thought that these stars, the primary thing that I sell, would make really nice ornaments. So I did a few small craft shows and they sold well,” Dye said. “Etsy was still relatively new to the global marketplace, and I thought, ‘Well, let’s look into this and give this a shot.’”
Paul Estler, owner of Paul’s Specialties, opened his Etsy shop in 2010 but has been selling his homemade wooden products, like cutting boards and lazy susans, at local shops and craft shows for close to 40 years. Estler is a self-taught woodworker; he has a degree in chemistry, but the small business is his full-time job.
“It’s a family business. When our girls were very young, they worked in the shop with him even if all they could do was sweep the floor or dipping buttons in lacquer,” said his wife, Nancy Estler.
She helps him manage the Etsy site, handle communications, and photograph and stage items.
November and December are the busiest months of the year for business.
Dye sells 100 to 150 stars on Etsy each holiday season. Her best sellers are her origami ornaments, specifically the sports team ones. She also makes boxes.
“It’s just a nice little extra paycheck, but also, I enjoy making the stars and it’s nice to make something that people enjoy and they use to decorate their house or their office or their Christmas tree,” she said.
She didn’t have any sales her first year but persisted and now has almost 1,500 sales.
It took about three years to get the shop where it is now, and her highest year for sales was 2019. This is a side job; she also works full time.
Paul’s best sellers are his cutting boards and lazy susans, but he’s also had a lot of success with butter boards — a TikTok trend where people spread butter over a wooden board and then put toppings like fruit and spices on it. It’s served as an appetizer with bread or crackers.
“Recently, because of the interest in butter boards that has come up, selling butter boards this season has been real busy. Really busy making them and selling them,” he said.
Like everyone else, inflation, the rising cost of shipping and supply chain issues have had an effect on Etsy sellers’ businesses.
“Inflation has affected everybody. The cost of all my materials and wood have increased, and shortages of certain supplies have taken place here recently,” he said.
The cost to make a cutting board has increased by 25% compared to a couple years ago.
“It’s everything — it’s the cost of his wood; it’s his finish; it’s the cost of materials to ship; it’s the actual cost to ship things themselves. Everything, everything has gone up at least 25 percent,” Nancy said.
Dye’s Etsy shop hasn’t taken as much of a hit from inflation because her material is often recycled and paper is low in price. She hasn’t raised prices this year but knows that the shipping cost her buyers are faced with at checkout might be more than they are willing to pay.
She used to get them every once in a while, but there are no international orders coming in because the shipping cost is so high.
“I felt like I’d hit the big time when I sold an ornament to someone in Japan. I was like, ‘Wait, this is origami. This is a Japanese art. I learned this from you guys,’” she said.
It takes her about 90 minutes to make one star, and each one has 30 pieces of paper.
“I can do it on autopilot,” she said. “Sort of like somebody who knits or crochets, and so I might be watching a show or a movie while I’m folding the star pieces and putting them together.”
Paul makes between five and 20 cutting boards at a time.
“Generally if I’m doing a batch, it takes three to four days, not that I’m working consistently but I have to glue up the woods and things, and they have to sit awhile before I can do the next step on them, so it goes through stages,” he explained.
Before the pandemic, they did 75% of their business at craft shows.
“With people being at home more, shopping online more, our Etsy shop grew at that time, and Paul is doing as much business on Etsy as he was doing between Etsy and craft shows previously,” Nancy said.
A lot of the products he makes are also sold at the Tamarack Marketplace in Beckley, West Virginia. Some of them are also sold at The Red Caboose in Huntington.
Etsy also has a way for shop owners to collaborate as a team and host in-person events like the Almost Heaven holiday market by the Etsy West Virginia team. It takes place Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Holiday Inn & Suites on 2nd Avenue in South Charleston.
Melissa Stricker is the “team captain.” Her Etsy shop is called The Polka Dot Pineapple.
“I make ribbon ornaments and topiaries and trees, that type of thing, some jewelry, a little bit of everything. During the pandemic I made mask lanyards,” Stricker said.
She organizes the markets, runs the website and manages social media for Etsy West Virginia.
“I think it’s been a little more difficult as far as supplies are concerned for certain vendors. We have a couple of vendors I know who have chosen to not do this market and they’re going to do our next one just because they are having issues getting supplies in,” she said.
Everything at the Almost Heaven market is handmade in West Virginia, but not necessarily sold on Etsy. Crafters who don’t sell online will also be there.
There are over 300 members in the Etsy West Virginia team and more than 1,000 people usually come to shop at the market.
“Events like this are really important because an individual small-business creator or maker, somebody who is part of that community, promotion is a little difficult when you’re kind of on your own,” she said. “So this gives people an opportunity to see a wide variety of folks and get attention to a lot of different people doing a lot of beautiful things in one area.”