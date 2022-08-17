Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20220817-log-flooding.jpeg

The City of Logan Fire Department delivers water to residents of eastern Kentucky.

 Via Facebook | Stephanie L. Caudill

LOGAN — The City of Logan Fire Department, along with other fire departments and the city itself, was recently a part of the aid efforts for victims of the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky.

City Fire Chief Scott Beckett said the department has now made three trips to the hard-hit areas of eastern Kentucky, which predominately includes Knott and Letcher counties. On their first trip over, the department took an entire pallet of water, which Beckett said was donated by Kroger.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you