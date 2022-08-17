LOGAN — The City of Logan Fire Department, along with other fire departments and the city itself, was recently a part of the aid efforts for victims of the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky.
City Fire Chief Scott Beckett said the department has now made three trips to the hard-hit areas of eastern Kentucky, which predominately includes Knott and Letcher counties. On their first trip over, the department took an entire pallet of water, which Beckett said was donated by Kroger.
“The city and the county was going to buy that pallet, but ended up not having to because once Kroger found out what we were doing, Kroger just donated a whole pallet,” Beckett said. “So we were able to go into eastern Kentucky and distribute water, distribute sandwiches, on behalf of some churches that we partnered with right after the flood hit. It was just a devastating, devastating sight, especially in Knott County and Letcher County.”
Beckett said the city fire department and several others he has been in contact with are now actively trying to accumulate some surplus fire gear to send, noting that some of the affected areas had entire infrastructure systems — which includes fire departments — wiped out in the devastation.
“I don’t know if people realize it, but not only did they lose their houses, but they lost water systems, they lost sewer systems, they’ve lost their cell service infrastructure,” Beckett said. “It’s just a huge, huge undertaking to try to get those people back on their feet.
“We spoke with one of the departments in the city of Whitesburg, and they are actually doing a collection point,” Beckett added. “Their three outlying departments in Letcher County, they said they lost everything. So they lost trucks, hose, gear, their offices, everything’s gone. In Hindman, it’s well documented that one of their trucks was completely swept away. It’s still stuck under a bridge the last time I was over there, so I’ve been talking to some of the other fire chiefs, our local people, and we’re trying to put together, go through our stuff, for stuff that might not be so great for us that we can put out there and help these other firefighters go out there and protect their communities.”
Beckett also said the city was able to take more than $1,000 worth of baby food to one of the affected communities during one of the three trips. Some of that money came from a $350 check donated by the Logan Kiwanis Club the night before the trip.
“You would not believe, they said that pretty much solved their baby food emergency at that time,” Beckett said. “It was a really cool thing to see how the Lord worked all that out and was able to use people in Logan to meet these needs of people in eastern Kentucky that’s 100 to 200 miles away.”
The City of Logan has been accepting donations at city hall. Beckett said that since government assistance has now kicked in more heavily in eastern Kentucky, some of those donations may now be diverted toward Monday’s flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties in West Virginia, if needed.
Anyone who wants to donate money may bring a check to city hall. Beckett said clothing and water has mostly been covered now, so the areas are seeking items like cleaning supplies and nonperishable food items.
The death toll from the flooding, which occurred between July 26 and July 30, currently stands at 39 people.
“It’s pretty devastating,” Beckett said. “You almost have to see it to understand the magnitude of it. Some of the depths of the water is unbelievable, and some of these creeks turn to 16 to 17 feet deep. It’s just unreal to see the aftermath and the devastation it caused.”