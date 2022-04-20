As graduation draws near, high school seniors from the class of 2022 will forever remember how the COVID-19 pandemic affected nearly half of their high school experience in some way.
On March 13, 2020, as the pandemic began to ramp up, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice ordered all schools, sports events, and other extracurricular events across the state closed in an effort to mitigate the spread of the then-novel and unknown virus. As history would show, the class of 2020 never returned to school in-person for the remainder of that year.
Some have since argued that members of the Class of 2021 had it even worse than their predecessors, with a senior year that was marked by even more uncertainty and inconsistent in-person learning. But then there’s the Class of 2022, which has had up at least half of its high school experience impacted by COVID-19 in some capacity.
Out of four years of high school, only one complete year — freshman year — for members of the current senior class was “normal.” Since late February, COVID-19 cases in both West Virginia and nationwide have plummeted, and as of Monday, there are only 479 active cases statewide and all 55 counties are green on the state’s COVID-19 county alert map provided by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
On Feb. 25, with the county falling below the orange threshold on the map, Logan County Schools relaxed its universal mask policy, making face coverings optional instead of mandatory, which is what they had been for most of the school year prior. With the relaxation of mandates and the sharp drop in case numbers, COVID-19 seems like a now distant memory of the recent past.
The Logan Banner caught up with five local high school seniors to get a sense of what attending high school throughout nearly two years of an unprecedented global pandemic was like.
Morgan Adams
Chapmanville Regional High School senior Morgan Adams says that her best year of high school was her ninth grade year due to how the pandemic affected all the subsequent years.
“It’s definitely been a sad experience to think about knowing that we’ve only had one normal year of high school, especially seeing the difference in things from my freshman year and the last three years,” Adams said. “In years to come, when I look back on my time spent in high school, I can honestly say that my freshman year was my best year.”
Adams said the biggest challenge for her was choosing to pursue the all-virtual school option during her junior year.
“I knew COVID was spreading really bad during my junior year, which is why I decided to do virtual the whole year,” Adams said. “I never went a single day of in-person school that year besides to take my SAT. It was sad knowing that an entire year of high school was took away from me, due to me being cautious and trying to prevent my family and I from getting sick.
“It was so much harder because I basically had to teach myself how to do everything,” Adams added. “We didn’t have Zoom calls where we could talk to our virtual teachers. We were just given their email and could contact them if we had questions. It was really frustrating at times. In-person school was so much easier in every way.”
Adams returned to in-person learning at the beginning of her senior year and she has had an active and successful year that included being crowned Chapmanville Regional High’s Homecoming Queen and being inducted into the National Honor Society.
With a sharp rise in virus cases at the beginning of the school year, the Logan County Board of Education voted on Sept. 9, 2021, to implement a universal mask mandate in all county facilities. The mandate followed guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education that changed quarantine guidelines for counties with a mask policy in place.
Adams said she was not a fan of the masking policy, even contracting the virus more than once despite wearing it.
“I was so happy to be returning to school full-time,” Adams said. “It was the beginning of my senior year, so I was happy knowing I’d be able to go to school for the whole year and make memories with my friends. Although I was happy to be going back to school full-time, I hated the mask mandate. I wore my mask properly to school and still ended up with COVID two times before the mandate was lifted. It eventually seemed pointless to me.”
When the mandate was lifted on Feb. 25, Adams rejoiced.
“When the mandate was finally lifted, I was extremely glad,” Adams said. “It was good to be able to not have to hide my face anymore, and to actually be able to breathe instead of wearing a mask for seven hours a day.”
For the students that will follow her after she graduates, Adams said she hopes for a more “normal” experience than she had.
“Things seem like they’re getting back to normal now, so my friends and I plan to make the best of our last few months of high school,” Adams said. “I hope COVID doesn’t spike up again so that the younger grades get to experience most of their high school years as they normally should.”
Alexandrea Vickers
Logan High School senior Alexandrea Vickers said she feels that the experiences for the Class of 2022 will be less memorable due to the pandemic.
“Having only one normal year of high school has been extremely difficult because I feel like my class has missed out on a lot of opportunities the senior classes before COVID had,” Vickers said. “I think it will make my high school years less memorable because I have had less things to enjoy and look forward to.”
Vickers also says that virtual schooling was the biggest challenge for her.
“The biggest academic challenge for me through COVID was losing in-person classes,” Vickers said. “When we were doing school virtually it was hard for me to make myself do the things I needed to because since I was at home I felt like I didn’t have to. Virtual school was very hard because I don’t have the self-discipline needed for it. I used to sleep all day and I didn’t think it mattered until I started to fail my classes.”
As for the mask mandate, Vickers said she was not bothered by that experience, but is glad it has been relaxed.
“I was happy to go back to in person school this year especially since it was my senior year,” Vickers said. “The mask mandate didn’t really bother me but I am glad it was lifted because I feel like it makes it easier for high schoolers to communicate with each other when they can see the other person’s face.”
Looking forward to future classes, Vickers said she fears that incoming high school students may not be as mature coming in due to what the pandemic restrictions took away.
“I think COVID took a lot from us but definitely the classes after us,” Vickers said. “I feel like kids aren’t as mature coming into high school anymore because they’re lacking the years of experience that were previously had.”
Rosey Gillette
The pandemic didn’t only affect students academically, but in athletics as well. For Logan High School swimming standout Rosey Gillette, the loss of training time from pandemic closures changed her plans to attend college as a student athlete.
“COVID kind of derailed my entire plan to swim in college,” Gillette said. “I worked for it. I’ve been swimming since I was 8 and I was practicing twice a day, once before school and once after school for awhile. I had every intention of going to college to swim. I had put so much time into it, worked so hard to get there, and I was on the level that I could, but with COVID, we couldn’t swim inside. They (the Chief Logan Recreational Swimmer) took us out of the pool for about three months. It was winter, there was no place to swim outside, so I lost all that training time, and for swimming, you lose that. There’s no getting that back, no matter what you do.”
With the new time she received from no longer swimming, Gillette instead decided to begin playing soccer her senior year.
“I still swim. I still love to swim. It keeps me in good shape, but I had time to play something else,” Gillette said, “and I really did enjoy it. I had an amazing time during soccer. I made friends that I didn’t have before, it was really nice. COVID changed a lot, but I also enjoyed having the freedom to do other things that I didn’t have time to do before.”
Gillette chalked up the COVID-19 experience to an overall positive one.
“I wouldn’t say it was a bad thing,” Gillette said. “I actually used COVID to my advantage. I used the time that I had off to just get fit and get in shape and just feel healthier. I did get a normal freshman year, which was really nice to have, kind of, the reference point between what high school is supposed to look like and what it did look like.”
“It’s easy to get really busy with sports and with school and with COVID, everything just stopped,” Gillette added. “I got to outside. I got to go to the park and hike and do pretty much everything that I didn’t have time to do before. It was nice to spend some time with close family, and it just opened up time to do what I wanted to do and not have all these different obligations.”
Despite her positive outlook, Gillette said she still faced some challenges as a result of the pandemic, especially during the first few months of it and during her junior year when classes often shifted between in-person and virtual learning based on case numbers.
“I had to figure out the balance between doing school online and in-person and that was a little different,” Gillette said, “and we didn’t really have the setup in place going into COVID with online classes, so I kind of had to figure that out as we went. The board had made an announcement that during the fourth nine weeks (of my sophomore year) that you couldn’t get a lower grade than what you got for the third nine weeks of school, so a lot of people just stopped working, and in the end, the grades, they did go into the computer as what you earned, so a lot of people ended up with report cards that showed 0% because they haven’t done anything, but I think when they factored in the GPA, it still counted as the higher average, but still, I worked all the way through it. It was definitely an adjustment, but I wouldn’t say it was a bad one.”
Thanks to the adjustments she had to make, Gillette now says she is much better at technology and other life skills such as time management. As such, she now wants to pursue a career in advertising and marketing as a result of the lessons she learned.
“COVID changed my life for sure,” Gillette said. “I did learn how to do things online that I didn’t know how to do before and now I want to go into marketing where you use technology in everything that you do, so absolutely, I’m grateful for the learning experience of it. I think you have to take a negative situation and bring the positive out of it for sure.”
Jeremiah Harless
Man High School senior Jeremiah Harless was also a student athlete, playing varsity football and basketball for the Hillbillies. Through those two sports, he had to experience several uncertainties the pandemic caused, from games being canceled to potentially contracting the virus as a result.
“I myself being a student athlete witnessed it all firsthand,” Harless said. “The fear of going to school and coming in contact, and then not being able to participate in sports was a serious concern. Also, the school work on top of practice became a difficult task. The uncertainty that we experienced as athletes was disheartening. Nothing was ever promised, and it was a battle to find games or even be able to practice. There was time when we would practice for two to three consecutive weeks with no games. We made the best of it. The motto I lived by was adversity makes the success sweeter.”
And success did indeed come sweet for Harless during his junior year when the Hillbillies boys basketball team brought home the school’s first state title in the Class A division.
Academically, Harless said he had a tough time with virtual learning.
“For myself, the biggest challenge was the transition between mostly paper work to all of the work being on a computer,” Harless said. “With technology becoming as important as it is, this may have been a good thing, but I had a rough time with it. As for in-person and virtual learning it’s two different worlds. Over the computer, it’s much harder to be engaged and focus as it would be in a classroom. Also, the one-on-one instruction time in a classroom is so much more important than what people think. You don’t realize it until it’s not presented as an option.”
Harless noted the flip-flopping between in-person and virtual schooling during his junior year as particularly stressful.
“The indecisiveness was exhausting,” Harless said. “I put no one at fault for it being that way but inconsistency at this age is bound to cause unwanted and unnecessary stress on students. As if being a teen in the world isn’t already aggravating enough, not knowing if you would ever get the chance to learn important values and morals didn’t help.”
Getting to return to school full-time his senior year, he said, was a blessing. As for the mask mandate, Harless said it was the least of his worries.
“Returning to school my senior year seemed to never be an option at certain points, but I am beyond thankful for that opportunity,” Harless said. “It was what needed to happen and I think everyone knew it. I’m incredibly blessed for the opportunities and memories that I’ve experienced with my classmates thus far. Without us being in school, it wouldn’t be possible. The mask mandate was the least of my worries. I was willing to do anything to get back in the classrooms and learn like every student deserves.”
Erik Cochrane
Man High School senior Erik Cochrane is his school’s class valedictorian and was chosen for Marshall University’s highly coveted Society of Yeager Scholars and received the National Merit Scholarship. Ivy league schools such as Harvard University have also accepted him.
Achieving all that didn’t come as a complete cakewalk, especially after the pandemic hit during his sophomore year.
“Every year has an adaptation of sorts,” Cochrane said. “Freshman year, you’re facing going from middle school to high school, so it wasn’t totally ‘normal’ — we hadn’t set in yet, maybe the end. Then, the first half of sophomore year was going well, but then COVID hit, and the second half of sophomore year, the board said that grades didn’t count. Most people didn’t work, but I tried to keep up with my work, but it was just a struggle working from home. I mean, I’ve had homework before and I’ll do my homework, but doing everything from home, it was just rough.”
Cochrane described the experience of his following junior year as an even bigger “mess.”
“Then, junior year came around and the mess of that year, I mean, at first we were remote, and then we went to the blended model,” Cochrane said. “We didn’t really know what tomorrow held and that really taught me to really never take anything for granted. You don’t know what is tomorrow. It doesn’t really feel like I’ve been in high school for four years and looking back, I really wish I would have just soaked everything in and not assumed that I’d be in the school building next year, tomorrow, or whenever.”
Cochrane said he is thankful to have had a much more normal experience his senior year.
“I’m so very thankful that this year, I have gotten the opportunity to do these activities — homecoming, proms, formals — hopefully, graduation is semi-normal, and I’m so thankful that I got to do that,” Cochrane said. “I have a lot of friends in the Class of 2021 and watching them suffer through that year not knowing if they’ll even graduate because of the guidelines and stuff, it’s really opened my eyes.”
“It was a hard adaptation,” Cochrane added. “There’s so much stuff I can say about it, but it’s really a lifelong lesson that I’ll carry with me forever.”