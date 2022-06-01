Local high school seniors got to revisit their grade schools — this time in their caps and gowns — just before graduating this Tuesday.
Commonly known as the senior graduation walk, the events allowed graduates to return to their home grade schools for one last time to visit their former teachers and walk the halls in their commencement regalia to greet the future graduates who will one day be in their shoes. For Logan High School students, the walks were conducted throughout its feeder schools last Wednesday and Thursday.
The same events also occurred at feeder schools in the Chapmanville area Thursday and Friday.
Students described the experience as both exciting and bittersweet.
“Being back where it all started was truly bittersweet,” said Logan High School senior Abby Browning, who attended Verdunville Elementary School. “As I walked down the hall, I looked into every classroom and had a memory I could recall for each one. Seeing the kids so excited to see us made me think of when I was that little and could not wait to be me. But, here I am now, (four) days from graduation. I value every moment spent in that school and cherish the memories even more.”
Chapmanville Regional High School senior Haylee Webb also attended Verdunville before she moved to the Chapmanville area. She described the experience as a blessing that filled her with emotions.
“It was an absolute blessing being invited back to walk the halls one last time,” Webb said. “Seeing all of the smiling faces of both the students and the staff really brought me back to when I was in that same position at 7 years old. I was overcome with emotions, and filled with both joy and sadness. I was happy that I had finally reached the destination, yet sad that I was leaving such an important part of my life behind.”
Logan High School senior Chase Maynard said he enjoyed seeing the faces of the children as he walked down the hallways of Justice Grade School to greet them.
“I loved seeing those little kids and what it was like when I was younger,” Chase Maynard said. “It just makes me feel special again.”
Chase Maynard’s twin brother, Chance, said the experience took him back to his grade school days. He added that the years have passed by quicker than he ever imagined they would.
“You know, it took me back to an old time in my life,” Chance Maynard said. “When I was in grade school, I thought I’d never reach the point of graduating, and then when you get to graduation and you go back and do your grad walk, you feel like you want to go back to grade school. It was mixed emotions.”
Graduation for all three high schools in Logan County was held Tuesday, which is after Logan Banner print deadline. Photo galleries will be uploaded to www.LoganBanner.com.