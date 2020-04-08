The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has caused worldwide disruptions to normal life as we know it, with everyday things like businesses and schools shut down until further notice.
For many high school seniors around the nation, the effect of the novel coronavirus extends beyond schools being closed down, as many of their “lasts” such as prom and graduation will be postponed or ultimately cancelled.
“Me personally, I feel like I have worked so hard to get my diploma and earned all the activities that come with senior year,” said Chapmanville Regional High School senior Holly Wiggins. “I think that canceling prom and graduation now would be an awful thing to do. We’ve worked hard for this, and canceling it now would just be heartbreaking.”
On March 31, Logan County Schools announced that all three of the county’s proms will be postponed until they receive “further clarification” in the coming weeks. Wiggins said she wants to have her last prom, as well as her in-person graduation ceremony, no matter what.
“If it’s in July or August, I want to walk across the stage and receive my diploma the right way and get the feeling all of the graduates in the past had,” she said. “I would love to also have my last prom, no matter what. To some, it’s nothing, but to a lot of us, it’s our last prom and memories we will have forever.”
Across the county, Man High School senior and 2020 class valedictorian Dana Goodman said she understands if the remainder of her senior year is canceled to take necessary precautions against COVID-19. She noted that her parents’ bank account would be “just as unhappy” as her if prom is canceled.
“I would be more upset if we didn’t have an in-person graduation than if they were to cancel prom,” Goodman said. “I’ve always wanted to give that speech at graduation, and with thoughts of having an online graduation, that dream has been crushed. We’ve all looked forward to turning our tassels and throwing our caps together for years.”
Goodman also said she thinks that Advanced Placement (AP) exams need to be postponed instead of putting them online, noting rumors of the online tests not having free response questions.
“I know that this would make the statistics exam extremely hard, given that we score really well on the problem solving section rather than the multiple choice section,” Goodman said. “But we seniors need to take these AP exams to get our weighted grades and college credit. It would not be fair to make us take them online and only have half of the test, but it also wouldn’t be fair to make us risk our health to take them on paper. In my opinion, our best option for AP testing is to postpone them as well.”
Logan High School senior Madison Fraley described the potential cancellation of the remainder of her senior year as “devastating.”
“If prom were canceled, it would be a financial loss for most families, because most senior and junior girls have already bought their dresses,” Fraley said. “Seniors should get their last dance. Graduation being canceled would be the worst. We have been going to school for 14 years and dreaming about the day we get to put on our gowns — showing off our education and achievements we have worked for. Our childhood ends with walking across the stage, and it shouldn’t be taken from us. I don’t care if we have graduation in August — we should still get to walk.”
Chapmanville Regional High School senior Jake Richardson agreed.
“I’ve never really seen such a collective panic like this before, so I hope that once the storm is settled, things will be able to go somewhat back to normal. I, and probably most of the other students, would 100% be up for pushing events like prom or graduation back into the summer,” Richardson said. “I think we should at least be given a little bit a leeway. It wouldn’t be fair if we were completely restricted of these important monumental checkpoints in our lives.”
Richardson also added that the cancellation of after-school activities has been rough for some students.
“Canceling after-school activities is horrible as well for the people who use socialization as a way to escape,” he said. “It’s a little hard to accept that we are the only class of an entire generation who will be denied the chance to participate in these things, even if we realize safety is the number one priority for everyone.”
Students across the Mountain State have been out of the classroom nearly a month since Gov. Jim Justice ordered schools closed on Friday, March 13. Originally scheduled to be closed through March 27, Justice has since extended the closure until April 30, and state legislative leaders from both parties have asked him to close school for the remainder of the school year.
To make up for the time lost in the classroom, coursework has moved to online platforms like Zoom. The online courses have received mixed reviews, with some students saying it’s easier, while others expressing difficulty.
“I think it is hard, but the teachers are just a message away,” said Logan High School senior Hunter Trent. “But, it is hard for kids without internet.”
“I’m handling the online courses well, but the only downfall is you’re completely accounted for all your work,” Fraley said. “It also gives a better idea of how college is set up.”
“I always thought online classes would be easy, but it’s not,” Wiggins said. “It’s very difficult to communicate with teachers through a computer sometimes, because I don’t fully understand some of the stuff they send, even though they’re trying to make it simple and easy to understand.”
“Online class hasn’t been as rough for me as it has for most,” Goodman said. “My teachers are well organized and have ‘Zoomed’ us almost every day. Every question that I’ve had has been answered in a timely manner. A lot of our online work is very self-explanatory, but our teachers have lended helping hands as needed.”
“The online courses have shown me a good example of the teachers who really care about giving their kids the chance to learn, no matter the circumstances,” Richardson said. “The actual homework is easy, since there’s only so much you can do online. But it makes me happy to see how much some teachers are willing to do for their students.”