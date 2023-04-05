Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Driving-age students from several area high schools recently received a hands-on education in how being under the influence of alcohol has an effect on driving.

Throughout last week, the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration’s mobile DUI simulator visited all three high schools in Logan County and Scott High School in Boone County. The simulator is set up like the inside of an actual vehicle and students experience various driving conditions and scenarios under various blood alcohol content (BAC) levels.

