Driving-age students from several area high schools recently received a hands-on education in how being under the influence of alcohol has an effect on driving.
Throughout last week, the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration’s mobile DUI simulator visited all three high schools in Logan County and Scott High School in Boone County. The simulator is set up like the inside of an actual vehicle and students experience various driving conditions and scenarios under various blood alcohol content (BAC) levels.
The virtual driving course includes different types of roads and weather, and pedestrians and wildlife are even occasionally encountered. As driving difficulty increases with their BAC level, the student operating the virtual vehicle eventually either crashes or is pulled over by law enforcement.
“It gives them a little bit of time to drive completely sober, so they can get a feel for the gas and the brake and how it reacts to them,” said Daniel Pickens, program coordinator for the DUI simulator, “and then it starts changing — the gearings and the steering box — it starts changing how fast the steering reacts to the driver to show what it would be like to lose their hand-eye coordination, their fine motor skills, and their reaction time, and then the courses themselves put them in a situation where they need all those skills to keep themselves safe, but alcohol has impaired all those things at that point, so it gives them a real-life vision of what it’s like to need skills that you don’t have, or be impaired.”
Pickens said the program visits schools across the state, especially during prom and graduation season. Pickens said the goal of the simulator is to provide youth a closer to home idea of what drunk driving is like.
“We try to give them as much information about what’s happening, why, the consequences, and it’s a different approach. It is a hands-on approach,” Pickens said. “It’s not just like reading a book. They’re actually being able to lay hands on what’s happening and be part of their own education.”
Pickens said the biggest reaction he sees from students is not believing the simulator would be as difficult as it is. He said students who are of driving age — those aged 15 and up — are typically the ones targeted to experience the simulator.
“The amount of impairment on how it’s able to affect their safety behind the wheel, I think that’s the big thing that really is an eye-opener for them,” Pickens said. “Some come in here and think, you know, it’s just driving and then just with even small amounts of impairment, they notice they can’t stop as fast. They may not be able to maintain their lane integrity. They feel those things pretty quickly.”
The DUI simulator and trailer is grant-funded by State Farm, the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association, and the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.