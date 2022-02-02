LOGAN — Around the second week of January, Keith White of the Lions Club of Logan and Logan’s Family Resource Network began planning a way to send necessities to areas in Kentucky that were impacted by a devastating tornado in December.
White said the idea was originally brought forth between himself and fellow Lions Club member and Chapmanville Mayor Joel McNeely. Due to a lack of time on McNeely’s part, White began the initiative as a partnership between the Lions Club and the Family Resource Network, the latter of which he serves as director.
“We thought it would be nice if our community could show a little bit of love for other communities,” White said, “and so, I came up with the idea of trying to get some stuff together.”
White reached out to the civic clubs in Logan. The Rotary Club collected $500 worth nonperishable food, the Lions Club collected $300 worth of hygiene products, and the Kiwanis Club collected about $300 worth of pet food. White said that initially, email correspondence with the affected areas showed they were only requesting hygiene products and pet food, but later expanded their request to include other items such as nonperishable food.
Additionally, White contacted Logan Regional Medical Center and the county’s three high schools. LRMC, he said, ended up providing around $2,000 worth of cleaning supplies, and Logan High School’s Prayer Club came through with a donation of items.
On Thursday, Jan. 27, Ray Bryant, who serves as chief of operations for the Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority, traveled to several locations to load the items into one of LEASA’s Decon Unit trailers. The next day, Bryant voluntarily made the trip to affected Kentucky to deliver the goods.
“He volunteered to do that for me,” White said. “He didn’t have to, but when I had talked to him, as a matter of fact this week … I had talked to him on the phone a few times, but I had never met him personally and I finally met him this week and we just, kind of, got our heads together and he said, ‘I’ll be glad to take it down there for you,’ and I said, ‘OK,’ so that’s how he ended up doing that. He volunteered to take it down for us.”
“I think it’s a great thing,” Bryant said. “I’ve traveled all over the country before with hurricane deployments, so just any way I can help neighboring states is what I’ll do.”
Bryant noted that Logan County was still fully equipped to take on a hazardous material situation even without the trailer, as the county has two of them.
“We have a couple trailers, so if we’re in a hazmat incident where we have to decontaminate a lot of people, we carry all the equipment in that trailer and we also have another Decon trailer that we carry equipment in, so I was able to empty it out and do this job and come back,” Bryant said. “We’re not leaving anything uncovered in Logan County, though, so all of our equipment is still here and available and ready to go.”
White said he and Bryant may possibly team up again for another initiative in the spring.
Several parts of western Kentucky suffered catastrophic damage when an EF4 tornado ripped through 11 counties on Dec. 10, 2021. Fifty-six people are confirmed dead, and more than 300 were injured. An official cost estimate of the damage remains unknown nearly two months later.