CHAPMANVILLE — Diana Coburn, RN, has been named one of Kindred at Home’s Clinicians of the Year.
Kindred at Home of Chapmanville is part of one of the nation’s largest community care, personal home care, home health, palliative and hospice care companies. Announced Oct. 9, Coburn was selected as one of the company’s 72 Regional Clinicians of the Year.
Winners were selected from among the company’s more than 18,000 clinicians in 40 states and were nominated by both their colleagues and their leadership teams. The awards recognize clinicians for delivering the highest level of care and for their outstanding commitment to patients and their families.
“We are so proud of Diana and see every day the difference she makes with our patients,” said Lori Anderson, Kindred at Home Chapmanville branch director. “We are committed to showing that our care matters, and Diana exemplifies this in so many ways through her role as clinical field staff supervisor.”
