CHARLESTON — Enjoying the optimism spread through West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s State of the State address, area lawmakers and leaders say they look forward to digging into the governor’s proposals.
“The devil is in the details,” said Del. Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, of Justice’s plan to eliminate the state personal income tax — the Republican Party’s key piece of legislation this year.
Both Republicans and Democrats representing Cabell County said they were in favor of eliminating more taxes, but lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want to see what the consequences will be.
Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, said the minority party in the House plans to be the “conscience” of the place.
“Who do you hurt when you cut revenue by 40%?” Lovejoy said. “Who does it help?”
As described during his address, Justice plans to make up the lost revenue from cutting the income tax by tiering the severance tax, raising the tax on soda and cigarettes, raising the sales tax, taxing professional services and implementing a wealth tax.
There was no mention of cutting higher education funding, which was listed as an option in an informal poll from House Republicans.
Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert said Wednesday after the address that he liked the idea of eliminating the income tax but, like the lawmakers, had to see the details. He said he would continue to lobby for no cuts to the university, and he is hoping for a level budget.
“It would depend on the magnitude of the cut,” Gilbert said of any potential cuts. “We would certainly see what we could do with tightening the belt, which we’ve already done. It may be that we would have to continue with some of the measures we took under COVID.”
Gilbert said he thinks it is shortsighted to cut higher education funding.
Del. Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, said he fears if there isn’t a fiscally responsible solution to fill the gap left by removing the income tax, it will hurt schools, counties, law enforcement and first responders.
“In theory, a flat budget for three consecutive years sounds like a good thing,” he said. “However, in actuality, we will have to create revenue opportunities to stay ahead of inflation.”
Hornbuckle said the state has to find a way to help small businesses. Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, said he thinks eliminating the income tax is the way to do that.
“I think the thing that gets lost in many discussions with the personal income tax is that almost all small businesses are taxed using personal income tax rather than things like corporate tax or the others,” Linville said. “If we are able to accomplish the goals the governor laid out with the reduction, not only does it help … the individual, it helps the mom-and-pops.”
Linville was also excited to hear Justice mention broadband expansion. After passing his large bill last year, Linville has two more broadband plans in the works, one of which has support of Intuit’s Brad Smith, who also took part in Wednesday’s address.
Lawmakers will hit the ground running Thursday on Linville’s House Bill 2002, which will continue to expand on the work done last session to encourage broadband installation. Linville said the goal is to expand broadband to those without internet at all and those who have internet that is not up to speed. Linville is working with Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, on his plans.
Substance abuse prevention was also a topic of Justice’s speech, with him mentioning the program “Game Changers,” a program that works with high school students. Rohrbach, vice chair of the House Health and Human Resources Committee, said this “Game Changers” program can happen thanks to previous legislation requiring substance abuse prevention in schools. He said he supports any program that will expand that work.
Justice also spoke on the changing administration federally, and used his platform to again call for the federal stimulus package.
“I think it was very bold, patriotic and courageous for our governor to support … (U.S. Sen.) Bernie Sanders’ original stimulus package, while also asking the Legislature to put politics aside and support President (Joe) Biden,” Hornbuckle said. “If this new way of thinking is here to stay, we’re truly going to be on a rocket ride to the moon.”
The Legislature will dive into the governor’s plans and their own bills Thursday. Full sessions will begin at 11 a.m. The sessions are livestreamed at www.wvlegislature.gov.