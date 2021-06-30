DANIELS — The 38th annual Joseph A. Holmes Safety Association (JAHSA) West Virginia State Council Meeting and Safety Awards Ceremony was held at Glade Springs Resort on Saturday, June 12.
JAHSA was founded in 1916. Twenty-four leading national organizations representing the mining, metallurgical and allied industries responded to the need to reduce accidents, fatalities and mining related illnesses in the mining and allied industries by creating a safety awards program.
Various individual type awards such as hero award and merit award are issued by the association. The JAHSA also issue awards for workers with 10 to 40 years without lost time accidents.
These Logan and Mingo county operations received awards for their excellent safety records:
2020 Coal Safety Leader: Richard Williamson, Aracoma Council. Safety Director Logan, Alpha.
2020 Sharon A. Cook Spirit Award Winner: Jamie Crum, Aracoma Council, Ramaco.
2020 Director’s Special Recognition Awards: Alex Stewart, Aracoma Council, Superintendent Lower War Eagle Coronado.
Underground Operations Safety Award Winners:
- Aracoma Coal Company — Cedar Grove #2
- Greenbrier Minerals — Eagle No 1 Mine
- Greenbrier Minerals — Lower War Eagle Mine
Surface Operations Safety Award Winners:
- Greenbrier Minerals — Tony’s Fork Surface
Preparation Plant/Coal Handling Facilities:
- Coal Mac — Ragland Loadout
Deputy Director’s Operational Achievement Award:
Aracoma Council — Greenbier Minerals Powellton No. 1
Members of the WV Executive State Council include John Kinder, president; Leah Craver, assistant; Wayne Persinger and Joshua Brady, vice presidents; Aaron Price, treasurer; William “Bill” Wooten, chaplain; Randall Bailey, WV state member; Brian Keaton and Chuck Childress, industry members; Chris Prater, safety coordinator; JJ Meadows, James Dean, Brad Justice, Richie Belcher, Frank Foster and Joe Gillenwater, council members; and Aracoma Council President, Aaron Price.