JUSTICE ADDITION — A local pastor and his wife are packing their bags to start new lives as missionaries in the southern African country of Zimbabwe.
When Bill McDonald and his wife, Julia, board their flight for Harare, Zimbabwe on Jan. 29, their new life will look much different than the one they’re leaving behind in Logan County. Since 2000, Bill McDonald has served as pastor of the Justice Christian Church in Justice Addition.
When he arrives in Zimbabwe on Jan. 31, McDonald will begin a new life teaching church history, homiletics, and other biblical doctrine at Central Africa Christian College. The job won’t be an unfamiliar one to McDonald, who has traveled to the country three times prior to teach after being invited by a colleague.
His last trip was in early 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and he brought his wife along that time. It was during that trip, he said, that he was asked to stay.
“They asked us if we would come back over and teach full time,” Bill McDonald said. “Julia and I, we spent a lot of time talking about it and praying about it and it’s taken us — we haven’t been able to go back over there because of COVID — but it’s taken us those three years now to get everything together, to gather the support, in order to go back as full-time missionaries.”
At 62 years old, Bill McDonald said he has “mixed emotions” about making such a significant life change, but that he is up for the new experience.
“We have a wonderful church family here, and my family, my father still lives here, I have a sister and her family that live here in Logan, and it’s difficult to leave all of that — and our sons are going to be staying here — so it’s difficult to leave all of that,” Bill McDonald said, “but at the same time, the Lord has called us and it’s exciting. I’m going to get to do what I think I do best, which is teach, and Julia, who is a (registered nurse) is going to get to do nursing over there, so we’re really looking forward to it.”
The two will be spending their time in Zimbabwe during the active school terms and returning to the United States when semesters are over. They will be living in a provided apartment located on campus of the college.
Julia McDonald was the daughter of a career U.S. Marine and spent much of her formative years moving to various locations. As such, she said she is more than ready to start a new life in Zimbabwe.
“I’m very excited,” Julia McDonald said. “I’m very, very excited. I’ve always moved. My whole life, I moved. This is the longest I’ve lived anywhere is in Logan. I grew up everywhere, but whenever I went to Zimbabwe, I fell in love with the people, I fell in love with the country. Their lifestyle is different from ours. America is really fast-paced. Even in the south and here in Appalachia where things are slow, it’s fast compared to Zimbabwe.”
The two did note, however, that the two will have to make some adjustments regardless.
“They don’t have a lot of conveniences we have,” Julia McDonald said. “They don’t have washers and dryers, so everything has to be washed by hand, so that will take a little bit of getting used to. There’s not a lot of convenience food, so we’ll be cooking a lot more and things like that.”
“The electricity is unreliable,” Bill McDonald added. “While they do have running water, it’s unreliable. You can’t count on it being there all the time, but it’s a great place.”
Julia McDonald will be obtaining a license to practice nursing in Zimbabwe and said she will likely volunteer her time, citing low pay for nurses in the country. When the two are back home in the states, she will be working as a PRN, meaning she will fill in on an as-needed basis.
With their prior experience there already alongside being from Appalachia, Bill McDonald said he doesn’t feel the change will be much of a culture shock.
“The people over there are just lovely people,” Bill McDonald said. “We’ve been welcomed there everywhere we’ve gone. We’ve been welcome in people’s homes. We have been in homes where there was one chair, and they want to give it to you. The people there are just so lovely.”
On Jan. 21, a going away party was held for Bill and Julia McDonald at the Justice Christian Church. The two expressed their gratitude for the over two decades of support given to them.
“This church has supported Julia and I and our ministry and there’s just so many in the church — and I don’t want to start naming off names — that are so good to get behind ideas or things that we’re doing, ministries that we’re doing,” Bill McDonald said, “and I want to thank all of them, and sadly, a lot of them gone on to glory. A lot of them have died in the 23 years that we’ve been here, but it’s been a wonderful ministry and I think — I believe — it’ll keep on going here for a long time.”