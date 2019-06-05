HD Media
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. - West Virginia University at Parkersburg awarded certificates, associate and bachelor's degrees to spring 2019 graduates during commencement held Saturday, May 11, in the College Activities Center.
This semester, the college graduated 272 students from nine states.
Academic honors were awarded to those graduates who attained a 3.50-3.749 grade point average, cum laude; 3.75-3.99, magna cum laude; and 4.0, summa cum laude.
The WVU Parkersburg graduates included:
Logan County
n Amherstdale: Tracy Amburgey, CAS, Child Development;