LOGAN — While working at the Fountain Place Cinema 8 movie theater in Logan as a high school sophomore in 2014, Austin Workman and several of his coworkers would often talk about the idea of a robotic usher that could do all of their jobs by itself.
Seven years later, that idea is now in print in the form of a locally themed comic series.
Although Workman and most of the coworkers from that time no longer work at Cinema 8, “RoboUsher” tells the story of the titular character working alongside the human characters, who are based off the real people involved, to fight wrongdoers such as the Trashmaster from interrupting the moviegoing experience. Alongside the characters, the comic features recognizable local scenes like the theater, its parking lot and a television interview with WSAZ NewsChannel 3.
“I never would have suspected that it would have turned out like it did,” Workman said, “because you can tell, if you open the book up, all the pictures are designed after this building, this parking lot. Everything’s local. You can open it up and say, ‘This is from Logan County.’
“Why I really wanted to do it was because you don’t see anything about Logan,” Workman said. “You never see anybody, you never see a comic written about Logan County. What’s in Logan County to write about, you know what I mean? It was just something that we came up with, and we didn’t want it to die.”
Workman said the idea began as a school project that culminated in a 2014 movie trailer that is still on YouTube. Workman later contacted Travis Tomblin, a Logan area resident who has created comic books like “Canada Jack,” about creating a comic out of “RoboUsher.”
Tomblin sent the idea off to have some sketches made by a designer based in Argentina. Workman loved the sketches, and that’s when he began paying over time to have more and more made until a full comic book was complete.
The project was seven years in the making between having the sketches made, having someone else insert the wording and then having them printed. The COVID-19 pandemic was no help, either, setting the project back by about six months, Workman said.
On Friday, Sept. 3, 25 copies of the first issue of “RoboUsher” arrived to be sold at the Fountain Place Cinema 8. The issue is the first of what Workman says will be a five-issue series that will end with a graphic novel.
Workman said part of the money that will be made on it will be put toward benefitting an arts scholarship for local high school students.
“We’ve got about $3 in each issue, having them printed,” Workman said. “We’re going to sell them for $6. $1 actually goes to Travis because he has to do all the work for it. $1 will go back to me to do the next issue, and the third dollar, which is the profit on it, will go into a scholarship. We’re going to do an arts scholarship that we’re going to do in Logan County every year.”
Workman said he plans to meet with local art teachers to discuss how the scholarship will be awarded each year.
“It would be something that we would have to get with all the art teachers, or get with the board of education, and see what they would want to do,” Workman said. “It would go to some gifted person that’s talented in any type of arts. It can be actual art itself — drawing, painting — or it could be theater arts, something in that category where they all connect, but I’d say it’ll probably be next year before it’s out because it’ll take awhile to save up that much money selling comics.”
As soon as the first 25 copies sell, Workman says 100 more will be ordered. He said the next issue should be completed in about six months.
Right now, the comic is for sale exclusively at Fountain Place Cinema 8. Aside from its obvious connections, Workman said he wanted to emphasize four words that are printed on the very back page of the comic: Support your local theater.
“A lot of theaters went under when COVID happened,” Workman said. “I wanted to contribute that into this — support your local theaters. That’s what this is about, it’s about theater experience, and me working here, a lot of people that’s worked here, it’s shaped us who we are today. This was my first ever job, working at this theater, so we had a lot of time to talk and come up with different stories.”
“I probably have enough stories to write a 300-page book of comics,” Workman quipped. “But, I’m not going to do that, unless it does really good, and then I’ll go further with it, but we’ve decided we’re going to do a five-issue comic book strip, and then it’ll go into a graphic novel.”
Workman’s other coworkers from the time who were either involved in the story or are featured in the comic as characters are Joe Mendez, Mike Picklesimer, Richard Affolter, Dominic Rodighiero, Nick Adams, Levi Webber, McKenzie Wellman, Robert Dingess and Josh Bazzilla.