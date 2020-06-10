LOGAN — A crowd of local individuals gathered Friday, June 5, to march against police brutality and racial inequality as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The demonstration was one of the latest in a series of similar marches and rallies across the nation in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis after officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. The march was primarily organized by Rachell Bronz, and around 30 individuals braved the dreary weather conditions to show their support.
Bronz began the event with an assembly on Midelburg Island that included a discussion of where the nation currently stands with race relations, words of hope for the future and a prayer led by Father Tom Artist. The group then marched from the island into downtown Logan — first through Main Street, around the courthouse, down through Stratton Street and then back to the island.
Bronz led the march with several chants, such as “Black Lives Matter!” and the last words spoken by Floyd while under Chauvin’s knee — “I can’t breathe,” “Please officer” and “Mama.” She also led the crowd in reciting several names of black victims of police brutality, including Eric Garner, Michael Brown and Breonna Taylor.
Marchers also held up signs that said things such as “All Lives Can’t Matter Til Black Lives Matter,” “Justice Delayed is Justice Denied,” “A Badge is Not a License to Murder,” “Skin Tone is not a Crime” and “A System Cannot Fail Those it was Never Designed to Protect.” One marcher held a sign that said “#Justice4BennettHatfield,” in reference to Logan resident Bennett Hatfield, who died after a reported altercation with Logan police on Jan. 23.
The march remained peaceful and was provided a police escort by City of Logan Police Chief P.D. Clemens, who is running as a Democratic candidate for Logan County sheriff. The event was also attended by two other office-seekers — Democratic candidate for W.Va. House 24 Susan Perry and Republican candidate for sheriff Chris Trent.
A mother of biracial children, Bronz said she was moved to organize the march following the turmoil as a result of Floyd’s death. She said people need to get out and vote more than ever to make necessary changes.
“This is a big voting year. This is a year where people can make a lot of difference — we can make some impacts today,” Bronz said. “Listen to what your politicians are telling you right now, because if they’re not willing to be here today or they’re not willing to make a public statement, then they’re not willing to work for you.”
Bronz also took a jab at Logan’s annual West Virginia Freedom Festival, saying that the festival should be canceled this year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the funding allocated for it be used to buy body cameras for the city’s police department instead.
“We live in a town where we’re willing to have a million-dollar festival once a year, but our officers don’t have body cameras on. Why?” Bronz said. “We have a major medical pandemic going on right now. Cancel a festival. Let’s buy a body camera this year. That’s where I’m at with it, and the longer we stand back and we are silent and we don’t say something, the more of our babies we’re going to bury; the more of our young men are going to go to prison for something so minute and you’re going to pay for them to be there, too. The longer white people stand back and don’t say something, and they don’t put themselves on the front lines and they don’t say, ‘Hey, stand behind me, I hear you,’ the longer this is going to go on.
“This is 2020,” Bronz added. “We’ve had the same politicians in our courthouse for 20 years. When is enough enough?”
Pete Kelly, one of the marchers, said he was contacted by Clemens about participating, and he wanted to show his support in the community, as well as make sure it remained a nonviolent protest.
“The first reason I’m here is because the city police chief called me and made me aware that this was going on, and he asked me to be here, so I told him I would be here with support to make sure that we had a nonviolent protest, because this is our community, and we just want people to come out and if they have a reason to protest, we want this to be nonviolent and actually get the point across that we don’t want police brutality,” Kelly said. “We are a small, close-knit community and we haven’t had a lot of these problems that the bigger cities have, but if you make people aware of these things now, it can possibly prevent these things from happening in the future.”
Another marcher, David Damron, said he came out to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement in protest of Floyd’s death.
“We’re hoping awareness just sparks change in the system altogether, and that it’ll reach voices higher up,” Damron said. “It’s really action on their part that is going to bring about change, and all we can hope to do is get their attention.”
Damron added that the fact two candidates for Logan County sheriff were part of the assembly is a “great start.”
