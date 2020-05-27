LOGAN — Logan and Chapmanville area principals discussed academic goals and achievements for their schools during a live stream of presentations for the Local School Improvement Council on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 19 and 20.
The stream went live on the Logan County Schools Facebook page Tuesday evening with presentations from Logan area schools.
Many of the schools described improvements in their overall attendance, with Logan Middle School Principal Brian Atkinson reporting their highest attendance rate in almost 10 years at 96.6%.
“One thing the theme came to be is ‘our road to success is always under construction,’ and we’re kind of rebuilding and taking the information that we have and starting to move it up,” Atkinson said.
Logan Elementary School Principal Cheryl Deskins reported that her school was the first in West Virginia to receive a “math and movement” program.
“It is a program where we incorporate math mats into the learning,” Deskins said, “and it goes from basic facts like addition all the way up to our fourth-graders using fractions and place values.”
On Wednesday evening, the Logan County Schools Facebook page streamed presentations from schools in the Chapmanville area. Many of the Chapmanville area schools reported heightened test scores, with Hugh Dingess Elementary Principal William Adkins stating that their third grade class ranked highest in the county for the second year in a row, according to West Virginia State Assessment results.
Chapmanville Regional High School Principal Eric Ellis reported graduating 23 Promise scholars and 101 students with a 3.0 GPA or better.
“We put in the work,” Ellis said, “It’s nothing fancy. It’s just about working and seeing the results.”
The Logan County Board of Education was scheduled to conduct an LSIC meeting for Man area schools Tuesday, May 26.